The Real Housewives of New Jersey hit the headlines when reports of a new cast for Season 15 were reported in several outlets. However, insider sources are now denying the casting news. According to Us Weekly, insider sources are stating that no decisions have been made about the new cast, and none of the cast members know where they stand with the reality TV series despite being in touch with production.

As many know, Season 14 ended in limbo as the cast’s tension reached new heights. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Jenn Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider have all been caught up in the divide, with Gorga and Giudice’s feud being at the forefront and Dolores Catania being the “Switzerland” of the housewives. The tense divide means that the show cannot carry on as it is, so something needs to change.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the insider sources shared, “All of them have been in contact with production, but not with any news. There’s still an open line of communication, but no news on who is coming back or who is not coming back.” The source also clarified that the production team “wants the show to come back” and is “willing to see how they can make it work.”

The RHONJ Production Team Are Still Stalling