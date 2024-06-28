The Big Picture Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin's physical fight at Teresa Giudice’s Tulum-themed party sparks drama and tension.

Cabral addresses the fight on Instagram, stating violence isn't the answer but hints at more conflict to come.

The season 14 finale's fight leaves fans eager for more, as Bravo cancels the reunion and imposes strict gag orders on the cast.

That fight on The Real Housewives of New Jersey had everyone talking since Sunday night. Episode 8 of season 14 saw Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin’s feud turned physical at Teresa Giudice’s Tulum-themed party. Aydin pushed Cabral, who threw her drink at Aydin in retaliation. This confrontation was everything a lot of fans wanted it to be; full of drama, tension, and the fiery cattiness that the Real Housewives are known and loved for. Cabral spoke for the first time since the fight. All About TRH reports that she has made a statement following the fight on Instagram.

“For a year, we sat back in silence as the lies spread like wildfire. Hit after hit – lie after lie. But we held onto our truth and knew our day was coming,” she continued, addressing her fight with Aydin. “‘The lies are always loud. The truth is always silent. Silence is powerful.”

“Violence is never the answer. However, in all fairness, I did say i was the LAST person you wanna mess with is meeeee…Trust when I tell you, Tulum was the tip of the iceberg.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

This Won't Be The Only Time The 'RHONJ' Stars Get Violent

So far, it is only Cabral that has spoken about the fight. Aydin however, is silent, despite her Instagram comment section blowing up. Cabral and Aydin never really got along with each other. It is not a surprise that things turned physical, as the tension between them was heating up. There were reports last year that the pair were suspended from filming the current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and now fans know why. The pair’s feud also heated up online with good old-fashioned shade after Cabral’s event on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, this physical fight is only the beginning.

Cabral says “violence is never the answer,” but it seems to be when tension between the pair has reached its boiling point. The opening of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw Dolores Catania sitting on a table among broken glass. Cast members including Catania, Giudice, Cabral, Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Jenn Fessler, and Rachel Fuda sit down for lunch. But a fight breaks out. A lunch with a group of divided women would only end in fireworks. Andy Cohen teased that the dinner, nicknamed ‘The Last Supper,’ was the “reunion and the finale” all in one. These comments came after Bravo bosses announced that they canceled the reunion due to the divided cast.

Kim DePaola offered more details on the “really shocking” fight.“Things happened in this finale that blew their producers’ minds,” she said. “The girls aren’t even getting screeners anymore. They’re on a tight lock, they’re on a gag order. They’re not even allowed to go on podcasts and talk about the show at all. So, there’s some ugly things that happened.” Fans will have to tune in to see more of The Real Housewives of New Jersey to see how the finale fight will erupt.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

