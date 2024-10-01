The Real Housewives of New Jersey is one of the most volatile reality franchises in the popular Bravo franchise. Compared to the initial three locations, the ladies in New Jersey quickly earned the reputation of being more physically aggressive and verbally reckless than their counterparts. A former exotic dancer and purveyor of wealthy men, Danielle Staub was undoubtedly the most audacious of the women in the first season and her reputation for drama increased over the years. Whether producers were attempting to capitalize off the Italian mob affiliation in New Jersey or it was pure coincidence, some of the most memorable physical confrontations in Bravo history happened on RHONJ, with Danielle Staub smack-dab in the middle of the drama.

With the show currently on pause, producers are looking to make casting changes for its 15th season. Staub has publicly noted she wants to return for a third time, but producers reportedly aren't welcoming her back.

Danielle Staub Was the Culprit In Legendary Fights on 'RHONJ'

With the unspoken RHONJ stereotypical references to mob history, Danielle committed the ultimate crime of snitching. Her contributions to her ex-husband's controversial book, Cop Without A Badge, incited anger in her cast mates because she allegedly acted as an informant with an undercover FBI agent. When confronted about the book, Danielle played dumb. This sparked the legendary fight at the end of the first season of RHONJ with Teresa Giudice. Danielle was questioned by Teresa in front of the entire cast, which led to the biggest physical confrontation in the show's history, ending with Teresa flipping a dinner table in angst.

A much more docile Danielle returned for season two, but she couldn't hold back from instigating drama and gaslighting her cast mates. She managed to get into a physical altercation with Ashley Holmes, the daughter of fellow housewife Jacqueline Laurita. She filed assault charges against Ashley and won a $189 judgment against her, but lost the respect and trust of the other women. The damage to Danielle's relationship with the rest of the cast was damaged beyond repair. Producers made the decision not to renew her contract for the third season without offering any explanation.

After being absent for three seasons, Danielle got her wish and returned to the series as a friend to the show. She didn't waste time returning to her old antics and, during season 10, was involved in another legendary brawl when she pulled Margaret Joseph's hair. The same season, her shocking alliance with Giudice came to an end after Staub revealed Giudice played a role in the alteraction, making Giudice question her loyalty.

Danielle Staub Won't Be Making a 'RHONJ' Comeback

Danielle began campaigning for a contract renewal, dropping hints that she wanted to return to RHONJ. During a recent interview with The Straightened Out podcast, the 62-year-old revealed that she was finally ready to return to the series as a primary cast member. "This time I won't come back as a friend of the show, I have to be a primary cast member, and I won't come back for anyone but myself," she said firmly. But according to TMZ, producers have been vocal about changing the direction of the show. "It's been ruled that Danielle would not be a good fit for the new vision...as the Bravo star has sparked a number of brawls on RHONJ in the past," an inside source shared with the outlet.

Drama is celebrated on reality television, but physical violence crosses the line and creates a huge liability for production. Although the new cast for RHONJ hasn't been officially announced, Danielle Staub's contributions aren't worth the potential damage her presence would bring to the rest of the cast.

