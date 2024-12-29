Dolores Catania isn't happy with her co-stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It was recently announced that the reality show would not have news of a Season 15 until at least the fall of 2025. The news comes after a season of division for the wives. After Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga fought through Season 13, the two spent Season 14 at odds, refusing to film together. The rest of the wives picked sides and even fought within themselves and it left fans without a real reunion for the show as no one could get alone. Now, Catania is blaming her co-stars for the show's current hiatus.

During an interview with People, Catania shared her thoughts on the show not coming back for a season in 2025. “We didn’t film last season, so we’re not coming back… we’re not going to be airing in January or February.” She went on to talk about how the break between seasons is the fault of her co-stars who couldn't come together for the sake of the show. “Of course, I’d look forward to seeing my cast come back on the screen or even come back to film, but they made a mess. I’m a little mad that everybody couldn’t get it together. I really am.”

Catania told the outlet that she tried to work with her co-stars to get them to fix their relationships for the show. “On my way to that finale, I spoke to a therapist and asked her for some tips on going in and speaking to the women. I wrote it down in the car ride on the way there. And no matter what I did on and off camera, nothing helped.”

Dolores Catania Said She Saw The 'RHONJ' Switch Coming

During the interview, Catania shared that she thought fans could tell on the show that she was defeated with the situation. She also said that she looks to other successful shows that are part of the franchise and see how they handle fights with each other. “You could see I was defeated. I sat there, and I knew you wouldn’t be seeing us for a while; I saw it coming. We f—ing lost something along the way. I’m looking at Salt Lake City, and I’m looking at Beverly Hills, and they fight, but they don’t go for the jugular. They’re not hitting below the belt. They agree to disagree and move on.”

Catania was then asked if we could see fresh faces take on the show. “I feel like we’re an ensemble, and I can’t see anyone else but the people that I was with. It’s like a family. Can you see yourself with other people in your family?” She went on to talk about how close they all are. “We’ve traveled the world together, we’ve cried together, we fought together. You have to move on, otherwise, you’ll have no one in your life. Now we have no one. So what do you think? Do you think a full recast works? I’m not so sure.”

