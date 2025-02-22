The atrocity that was Season 14 of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey left the network with no other option other than to put production on hold until they could figure out what to do with the current cast, which is broken beyond repair. Season 14 was not only a bit boring for me to watch, but it was sad. Nobody got along, and they all thrived off of gossiping and fighting with each other.

None of these women could throw their egos aside to do their job and create a fun and entertaining season. Although Bravo and Andy Cohen have yet to release an official statement, rumors have been circling on social media regarding who will return. Melissa Gorga, who started back in Season 3, may remain as one of the faces of the Garden State. However, I believe that if Melissa is invited back, it is because the network is afraid of losing her husband, Joe Gorga.

'RHONJ's' Melissa Gorga Doesn't Bring Much to the Table Without Joe

Image via Bravo

There are rumors out there that out of the Season 14 cast, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Melissa may be returning to the Housewives franchise. In my opinion, it is expected that Teresa will return because she essentially started the show. She is the only OG cast member remaining and has always delivered entertainment -- good and bad. I would also not be surprised in the least if Dolores Catania were to return, because there would be no good reason for her not to. Not only is Dolores a fan-favorite, but she hardly gets involved in the drama and has played the role of Switzerland since the beginning. Due to Dolores' refusal to choose sides, I believe that Bravo would invite her back because we know she will remain peaceful, new cast or old.

However, despite both Teresa and Dolores proving that they deserve a spot on Season 15 of RHONJ, I do not think Melissa can say the same. Since Melissa first joined the show, her personality has consistently remained about Teresa. Although Melissa claims she does not, she speaks about Teresa every chance she can. In Season 14, there is a clip of Melissa in her confessional. A producer behind the scenes is heard asking Melissa about Teresa, to which she responds, "I really don't want to answer any questions about Teresa this year." Yet, she gossiped about Teresa throughout the entire season with Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda, and with Joe. I do not think Melissa brings a lot to the table, and therefore, it would not be hard for Bravo to find a replacement, but I do think Bravo is scared to let go of Joe, because of his charming, funny, and entertaining personality.

Losing Joe Gorga Would Be a Major Loss for 'RHONJ'