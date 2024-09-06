Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider used to be friends until they suddenly were not. Josephs is now sharing some insight into how Goldschneider used to talk about Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. During Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Goldschneider tried to switch teams and befriend Giudice and Jennifer Aydin but Josephs continued to reveal things that her former friend had said about them all in the past. The reality star continues to hold Goldschneider accountable for the things she's said and done to her new friend group, including monitoring Ruelas' stocks.

While on an August episode of Taste of Taylor with host Taylor Strecker, Josephs revealed that she and Goldschneider would look at Ruelas' stock and watch it falling and send the numbers back and forth to each other. She pointed out that Goldschneider would laugh about how Ruelas' company was doing with her. “Her and I used to, because she’s smart, would look at [Luis Ruelas]’ stock price falling every day on his company. She would send me a screenshot and then I would send her a screenshot,” Josephs said. “At one point it was like 47 cents, and then it was kicked off the stock exchange. And she would laugh. She goes, ‘Look at this sh*t.’”

Josephs made it clear that they did this because of what Giudice had done to Goldschneider in the past. “We’re petty b*tches when it comes to stuff like that, and we don’t care because it was about Teresa … Because she did horrible stuff to Jackie,” she said. “We were like, ‘That’s what you f*cking get.’ And that was just us. We didn’t put it out publicly.” During Season 11 of the show, Goldschneider and Giudice were not friendly with each other. When Goldschneider tried to make an analogy about lying and used Gia Giudice as an example, it led to a season of Giudice just missing Goldschneider's point and saying horrible things about her.

Why Does Margaret Josephs Think Jackie Goldschneider Is Friends With Teresa Giudice?

Image via Bravo

The turn that Goldschneider did in Season 14 left audiences puzzled but Josephs shared that she thinks it is all just because Goldschneider wants to become famous and Giudice was the way to do it. “She wants to be famous. She is only driven by fame and attention and relevancy, and it’s sad because she only feels relevant when people recognize her, they’re paying attention to her, and things like that,” Josephs said on the show. “I’ve told her numerous times, ‘You are more than this. You are a beautiful writer. You have a beautiful family.’ She compromised her integrity, and she just went along with it.”

Josephs did not leave it there. She went on to continue to talk about the things that Goldschneider has said about Giudice and Aydin in the past and how she does not understand how the situation is okay between all of them when Goldschneider said horrible things and Giudice and Aydin did horrible things to her. “The things she’s said about her are so heinous, things that I would never say. The things she’s said about Jennifer Aydin are pretty atrocious, and again, things that I would never want to do to her or say,” she said. “And I understand why she felt that way, by the way. I am not discounting the horrible things that have been done to Jackie. So there’s no way you’re going to flip that switch unless it’s for relevancy.”

