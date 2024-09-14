Margaret Josephs is still talking about Teresa Giudice. On Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Josephs and Giudice were at each other's throats. Giudice even tried to have a "gotcha" moment against Josephs by sharing the news that Josephs met with Luis Ruelas' ex and every other housewife pointed out that the ex also reached out to them. Now, it doesn't seem as if Josephs or Giudice are any better as Josephs went on Taste of Taylor to talk about how her reality co-star can hold a grudge.

While talking with host Taylor Strecker, Josephs complained about Giudice and alluded to her being the problem with the show. “I think we have just gotten too far. My honest opinion is I think people handle things wrong. I think people drag it out too long,” Josephs said. “I think people don’t know how to move on.” Josephs had issues with Giudice and Ruelas when they brought her son into the show's drama. It then turned into Giudice trying to get back at Josephs for it.

Josephs went on to call Giudice a “grudge holder” who “beats a dead horse.” Josephs has also been guilty of this on the show, continually bringing up issues from seasons ago and even throwing Jackie Goldschneider's old texts into her new friendships. But Josephs went on to talk about how Giudice responds to situations. “She drags it, she revives it, she gives it CPR, and then kills it again,” Josephs said. “And you know what? It’s not good for TV anymore. I’m just over it. Move on.”

How Does Josephs Think They Can Fix 'RHONJ?'

Image via Bravo

As the show currently stands, no one is clear on what is happening with Season 15. The feud between Giudice and her sister in law, Melissa Gorga, continues to divide the cast and Josephs told Strecker hat she thought the show needed to be lighter. The series has been dealing with family issues and Ruelas bringing in private detectives to investigate Giudice's co-stars and Josephs thinks that is too dark for the Bravo show.

“We don’t need the dark deep [expletive]. We need to bring levity to these shows, the petty nonsense,” she said. That led to Josephs talking about the current cast and while she did not name names, it was clear she was talking about Giudice when she said “One bad apple can ruin the bunch. You are only as good as your team."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

