It's been two months since The Real Housewives of New Jersey ended their weird season without a reunion, and viewers are still left wondering what will happen the next season as the cast is on pause and rumors of a shake-up have been swirling for a while. Margaret Josephs has been very open about her dislike of many of the cast members, as they all have. Still, she has been more open recently on Melissa Gorga's podcast On Display with Melissa Gorga about her future on the show.

Margaret specifically talked about not wanting to be on the show if the OG Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, were to come back. Not only did they answer whether she would film with Teresa, but she also gave an update on anything she knew about the next chapter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Same Old New Jersey Rivalries

Nothing will change for The Real Housewives of New Jersey anytime soon. The alliances from Season 14 have stayed the same, and Margaret Josephs will continue to speak out about Teresa Giudice. On October 3rd, Margaret was a guest on Melissa Gorga's podcast, and they gave viewers updates on their lives and what the future of RHONJ could look like. During the podcast, Margaret was asked if she would come back for Season 15 if Teresa were back, and she said, "I just wouldn't. I just have to protect my family, and I cannot put myself in that position, and I think it would be dangerous for myself and my family." This comes as no surprise to no one, as throughout the last season of RHONJ, Margaret, Teresa, and Luis kept going against each other, with Luis putting the nail in the coffin and making comments about her son.

Margaret wasn't the only one to speak out on the franchise's future. Melissa remarked, "We don't know when we're going back to filming. We're just on a break. We're on a much-needed break. We don't know anyone who's coming back. We don't know what's happening." There has been much speculation on what will happen to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but the ladies are enjoying their break from the show as the last couple of seasons have become too toxic to the point that a reunion was not even filmed. Things changed for the worse for the RHONJ ladies, but viewers and the cast needed to step away from the show to rethink the next steps. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is now streaming on Peacock.

