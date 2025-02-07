The Real Housewives of New Jersey was paused after the disastrous Season 14 left the current cast completely broken. Following the toxic environment that these women created, Bravo put Season 15 on hold because the network is unsure if the original cast of Season 14 will return, or if they will find new ladies from the Garden State to take their places. Although there has been no news regarding casting for Season 15, Melissa Gorga is hopeful that The Real Housewives of New Jersey will bring back some familiar faces, and she thinks that whatever the network has decided will be announced soon.

During an appearance on the "Sherri" Show in February 2025, Melissa shared her thoughts on the rumors swirling around regarding Season 15 and casting. Melissa shared with Sherri Shepherd that "of course" there is a chance that fans will get to see Melissa back on their screens once the cameras begin rolling again, even if new Housewives are added to the show. "We'll see. I'm hoping that we'll get some news about 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' sooner than later. We were told we would get news after the New Year, so I do think that they are working on it right now."

Melissa Gorga is Hopeful for Season 15 of 'RHONJ'

Image via Bravo

Melissa then shared that she "has some good intel". "I feel like they're working on it. I know they're definitely going to bring in some new girls. I'm assuming they're going to keep some familiar faces as well." Melissa was then asked if there would ever be a chance in the world that she and Teresa Giudice could make amends so that fans could watch them together on the show again. Melissa said that she did not see that happening, she said the ship had sailed. However, she said no one knows what is to come. "But we'll see. We don't know what's to come or what ... you know. I always say never say never in my life because I always find out that's exactly what happens. So we'll see what's next, and I'm excited about whatever comes." Melissa also noted how much she loves working with Bravo and hopes she can continue to do so. "They're a great family to me, so we'll see what happens." The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock in the US.