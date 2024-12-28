The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on an indefinite hold with news not happening until 2026, according to Andy Cohen. And Melissa Gorga isn't happy about it. Gorga, who joined the reality series in 2010 during Season 3 and her fight with Teresa Giudice is one of the reasons why fans believe the show is on a hold. Giudice and Gorga divided the cast with their feud and now, Gorga thinks that Bravo waiting a full year before talking about the show is too long of a hold.

Gorga spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the news and shared that she thought waiting until 2026 was not a good idea for fans of the network. She said “Oh my God, why? I just heard that. Why? That’s a really long time. Even if I’m a part of it or not a part, that’s a really long time.” The news came after Cohen had been asked repeatedly about updates on the show and after Jennifer Aydin claimed she was coming back to the show when no one had answers.

She went on to claim that Cohen and Bravo would lose fans if they wait this long to give fans any kind of news. "We have to have news before then. I think he would lose everyone [if they were in limbo for that long]. Everyone would be like… unless they were fully recasting so need that much time to figure that out. Which I don’t know, I feel like they need to keep a couple of familiar faces, if you ask me,” Gorga said. She claimed she didn't know anything about the casting but did say she could see "it going so many different ways.”

An Insider Said the Cast Is Panicking About the Lack of Progress

During another interview with InTouch Weekly, an insider close to the cast claimed that many of them were worried about the future of the show. “There is a little bit of panic across the board because they haven’t been told anything yet.” The insider went on to confirm that there is no news about the future of the show. “There’s absolutely no news. Bravo has been quiet for months and everyone is still waiting to hear if their contract is going to be renewed or not. For the time being, the cast is keeping busy with their own individual projects and doing what they can until they find out if they’re returning.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

