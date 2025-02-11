Viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been waiting to hear an update from Bravo about the fate of the reality TV show. It has been six months since Season 14 ended, and it has left viewers wondering if the show will ever come back, as there have been constant rumors about a reboot and different firings. Now, the OG of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice, has appeared on a podcast in which she has given fans an update of what could happen next for the franchise.

Not only did Teresa give this update, but it still showed that she had no plans to reconcile with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. This does not come as a surprise, but it is always good to hear what she thinks about the two and how she has been able to move from the drama between them while still keeping her distance.

Teresa Giudice Opened Up About Her Future in "RHONJ"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been one of the most beloved Bravo franchises for many years as it has given fans an inside look into the very real lives of the women of New Jersey. Teresa has been on the show since the start and has been the main character every season, ever since her arrest and her relationship drama with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Recently, she was on the podcast Bonded by Bravo in which she opened up about how she is feeling about the future of RHONJ. When asked if the show was still happening, Teresa said, "I heard it’s coming soon. They have to let you know, like with the status, like with the whole employment thing … I’m gonna go back. I started it so I feel like, you know, there’s still a lot in me.”

Teresa is ready to move on from the drama with her brother and welcome a new cast to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She said, “I feel like they should stick some of the old, and bring in some of the new. I like new blood, and I like making new friendships. I’m a girl's girl so I would like to build a friendship and see where it goes from there." While on the podcast, even though she clearly wants to move on from the old drama, she still found some time to shade her Joe and Melissa by bringing up the fact that Melissa has lied on how she got cast on the show and has constantly changed her story throughout the years, “My story’s never changed. It’s always been the same … The other one … Her story does not stay the same. It changes."

