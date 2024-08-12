The Big Picture The addition of Teresa and Nicole Napolitano in Season 6 brought a fun and old-school Italian vibe to the show, reminiscent of the early seasons with Teresa Giudice.

Teresa and Nicole stood out for their loyalty, family values, and willingness to stand up for themselves, offering a breath of fresh air amid the current drama-filled cast.

Teresa and Nicole Napolitano's real, authentic, and entertaining moments on the show made them a fan favorite, bringing joy and fun back to viewers and could revitalize the series.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has always been known to shake things up and switch around cast members sporadically. Besides the only OG left standing, Teresa Giudice, cast members have been coming and going since Season 1 of the reality series. Some cast members, such as Dina Manzo, requested to leave. Others have gotten fired, like Siggy Flicker, and others were just not quite reality TV ready, like Kathy Wakile. No matter what, though, each season brought the viewers a different cast with different memories, iconic scenes, and, of course, drama. The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been tanking lately due to the divide within the cast, and bringing back past cast members such as Teresa Napolitano Aprea and Nicole Napolitano from Season 6 could help bring joy back to the fans.

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey consisted of Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Teresa and Nicole Napolitano, Amber Marchese, and Dina Manzo returned. The twins, Teresa and Nicole, brought a fun, old-school Italian vibe to the show. It felt familiar to how Teresa Giudice acted in Seasons 1 and 2. The twins' personalities shined through almost immediately, showing cast members that they were not to be messed with. Teresa and Nicole showed that family is everything, they are loyal to their friends, and they stand up for what they believe in. This is exactly what this show needs again. Housewives that want to have fun but can also put someone in their place, only when it is necessary. Bravo should consider bringing Teresa and Nicole back.

Teresa and Nicole Were A Breath of Fresh Air

Teresa and Nicole Napolitano were introduced in Season 6 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Throughout their time on the show, they brought the fans great memories, introduced their sassy Italian attitudes, and showed that loyalty meant everything to them. The biggest scandal during Season 6 involved the twins. A wicked rumor was spread about Nicole's husband, Rino Aprea, and her mother being romantically involved. New Jersey royalty Victoria Gotti, had a gossip session with Teresa Giudice and Amber and dropped the bomb on them about the twins' mother and Rino. Teresa and Nicole handled the situation as anyone would. They defended their mother, and Teresa defended her husband.

The way Nicole and Teresa defended their family showed how much family truly matters to them, which is what the old-school Real Housewives of New Jersey Days were all about. They were not afraid to speak up about the situation and call out who deserved to be called out, when necessary. The show nowadays has all the women yelling and screaming at each other in almost every single scene. There is no fun anymore. The twins just wanted to have fun, but yet, were not afraid to get down and dirty when they felt it was needed. Besides the family cheating scandal, and the one fight Nicole was involved in with Amber, the twins were a breath of fresh air.

Teresa N. and Teresa G. Could be an Unstoppable Pair

Image via Bravo

During Seasons 1 and 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice was the "it" girl. She had the most iconic scenes, like the infamous Jersey table flip, and she had the best one-liners. Back then, when the show was about family, group trips, and being an Italian, Teresa showed her ditzy, funny, bubbly personality. During Season 6, viewers caught glimpses of old Teresa and that lifestyle in Nicole and Teresa Napolitano. They were funny, fashionistas, and overall great TV. During the season, Teresa Giudice even mentioned that the twins reminded her of her old self. Young, beautiful Italian girls who showed their family values and their love of shopping, wine, going on vacation, and overall just avoiding drama and having fun. They came in excited to show the viewers their strong personalities, entertaining families, their cheetah print outfits and even showed the fans some South Jersey, which was new for the show.

The Twins Were Real and Authentic

Image via Bravo

Teresa Napolitano Aprea and her husband, Rino, showed real and authentic moments on the show. Teresa spoke up about her son not wanting to go to college, he wanted to go into the restaurant business instead, since the Aprea's own popular restaurants throughout New Jersey and New York. Teresa and Rino hosted Sunday dinners with the whole Napolitano family, the fans got to see them decorate for Christmas as a family, and fans even got to see as raw of a moment as Rino going in for a colonoscopy. Teresa and Rino as a couple were entertaining to watch because of their hilarious moments with each other and the realness that they brought to the show. Fans loved watching Rino as well because he stayed out of the drama, got along with the husbands, and backed up his wife no matter what. If Teresa and Rino came back to the show, fans would be happy, and so would Teresa Giudice. They are still friends, and Rino even keeps in touch with Joe Giudice.

Nicole Napolitano had a boyfriend on the show, Bobby Ciasulli, but they are no longer together. During their time on the show, Nicole made it known to not only Bobby, but to the fans that she knows what she wants when she wants it, and she never tolerated anything less than that. This is a great message to fans all over. Never settle, go for what you deserve, not what you want. Nicole's time on the show proved that she was a strong, independent individual. Viewers got to see what she does for a living as well, showing everyone that a woman can make a living by herself. Nicole was a great addition to the show because of her beliefs and fierce attitude. The show could use that again.

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey did not realize how lucky it was to have cast women as perfect for the show as Teresa and Nicole Napolitano. These women showed how truly Jersey they are, in a classy way. Although they were fun and bubbly, they also knew how to stick up for themselves when they felt it was necessary, and they were not afraid to call out another cast member. They never backed down and showed how truly loyal they were to each other. If Bravo decided to bring them back for another season, fans could expect to see an iconic pair of twins that want to have fun and bring back the old-school days.

