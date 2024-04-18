The Big Picture Siggy Flicker's stepson Tyler Campanella arrested for involvement in Capitol riot.

Campanella faces 5 misdemeanor charges including entering restricted areas and disruptive conduct.

FBI traced Campanella's actions through social media posts, Flicker's involvement ruled out.

This just in — Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Siggy Flicker’s stepson Tyler Campanella has just been arrested in connection to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to court records, Campanella was arrested in New York City on April 17, 2024, and is currently facing five misdemeanor charges for his involvement in the riot. Flicker appeared in three seaons of the reality series and was known for her emotional outbursts. Not too much of her family's life was shown.

Campanella’s charges include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, entering and remaining in the galley of Congress along with parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a Capitol Building. According to NBC News, The FBI has footage of Campanella entering then-speaker Nancy Pelosi’s suite and even walking into the room where Pelosi’s laptop was stolen.

The FBI also reports that the ex-RHONJ star previously shared photos of her stepson from inside the Capitol on her social media. Her caption read, “I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you,” along with the hashtag “#StopTheSteal” to express her support for ex-president Donald Trump. She later ended up deleting the post.

Flicker’s Social Media Posts During the Riot Almost Landed Her in Hot Water

Siggy Flicker, who married Tyler Campanella’s father Michael Campanella in 2012, has not addressed her stepson’s arrest as of yet. However, according to the affidavit released by the FBI, she posted several social media posts at the time, confirming that Campanella was at the Capitol building, leading to the charges.

According to the court documents, the FBI identified Campanella from the open-source videos and images of him posted on social media platforms, including the ones posted from his stepmother’s account. Not just that, but the FBI also traced Campanella’s phone records to make connections of his whereabouts inside the Capitol building. His phone was also reported to be associated with Flicker’s account.

In the aftermath of all that, images of a Siggy Flicker lookalike started to make rounds on the internet, leading people to believe that she was part of the attack too. However, the FBI has confirmed that the reality TV star was not involved in the riots herself and was in Florida at the time. But while there’s no evidence that suggest Flicker’s presence in the Capitol, her stepson is now one of the nearly 1400 people arrested in connection with the riots, and Fickler’s social media posts helped the authorities.

However, this isn’t the first time Flicker is making headlines for her family drama. Back in 2018, the reality star gave an interview to Radar Online where she revealed that her husband threatened to divorce her if she didn’t quit RHONJ immediately. She confessed that if she had stayed on the show for one more season, her marriage would have ended which is why she said goodbye after Season 8.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is set to premiere on May 4, 2024 and will be available to stream on Peacock and the Bravo app.

