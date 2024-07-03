The Big Picture Siggy Flicker supports Teresa Giudice and dislikes Margaret Josephs.

Flicker claims she never wants to return to the show and criticizes Josephs' behavior.

Flicker accuses Josephs of sending DMs to her mother, contributing to her decision to leave the show.

Siggy Flicker was on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for two seasons when she left the series. One of her biggest rivals on the show was Margaret Josephs. Now, Flicker is back in the news and talking about why she wants to support Teresa Giudice, a woman she called "trash" back in 2017.

Flicker was on the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast when she began talking about her former cast mates. She claims "I would never do the show. I’m not trying to get back on the show.“ But that doesn't mean she isn't ready to talk about some of the women she used to know. Namely, Giudice. Currently, the show is divided between Team Teresa and Team Melissa Gorga but the two sister-in-laws are not really causing issues. Instead, Giudice seems to hate Josephs most of all. And if anyone hates Josephs more than Giudice, it is Flicker. “I’m just coming out now because I love Teresa Guidice, and Teresa Guidice was very kind to me for the two years that I was on the show,” Flicker said. She went on to try and say that Giudice wouldn't fight with people. Maybe Flicker just...hasn't ever seen Giudice in a situation. “She’s not that person. She is not that person. Teresa will only bark if you bite, that’s it. That’s who Teresa Guidice is. She was always a loyal friend.”

Predictably, the conversation shifted to Josephs. While the two were on the show together, they fought and fought and Flicker says that Josephs is the reason she left the series. “What I have a problem with is the whispering in the ears, to see which housewife has no moral compass, that will go into the darkest places and dig up dirt that is harmful for the family. Hence Trout Mouth. Hence the roast beef sandwich that’s been sitting in the sun for 15 years,” Flicker said. She went on to say they were never close. “The girl has never seen the inside of my kitchen. The girl has never had my phone number.“

Flicker Never Liked Josephs

The current star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has done some bad things on the show and her and Flicker were never friendly. Their fight over a Hitler comment springs to mind but there was a rift between them prior to that. And Flicker wasn't afraid to voice that hatred on the podcast. “There’s something about her that irked me from day one," she said. "She came on the show as a liar, she came on the show as a cheater. She came on the show with copyright infringements. She came on the show as the Vineyard Vine whale. Not for me. Everything in my life, I’m gonna own it. If I fall flat on my face, I’m gonna say, listen guys, I really tried my best, but I failed. It didn’t work. If you can’t come and show me your authentic self and you have to pretend that you are this, I’m such a successful this and that, I’m like, wait, what?“

Flicker went on to claim that Josephs sent DMs to her mother about her while on the show. “The second most disgusting, horrific thing is when my beautiful daughter comes home and says my mother is getting DMs from Margaret Josephs. Margaret Josephs is reaching out to my mother knowing that these kids just suffered a horrible divorce, and they were young, and I have four children.” Flicker says that this is the reason her husband told her to leave the show.

You can watch Flicker and Josephs feud on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. All seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

