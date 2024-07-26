The Big Picture John Fuda may be linked to a past crime involving home invasion and violence, separate from his previous drug-related issues.

Fuda was reportedly arrested under a different name at 20 for breaking into a home, tying up victims, and assaulting them.

Teresa Giudice hinted at having more damaging information on Fuda, suggesting a potential connection to the recent allegations.

John Fuda has been dealing with a lot of allegations this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Especially since Teresa Giudice told everyone that he was a big drug dealer around the time after she found out about an arrest that happened when he was significantly younger (and years before he met his wife, Rachel Fuda). Now though, it seems as if Fuda may be connected to another crime. This time one that is a little more complicated than "I was young," which was Fuda's excuse for his drug issues in the past.

According to The Herald-News, Fuda was arrested under the name Jonathan Datria when he was 20 years old but this time, not on a drug charge. The situation is coming to light because Bravo bloggers are posting snippets of the article online, and it all seems to stem back to Giudice's bloggers that she works with. But the article states that Fuda was arrested with other individuals for breaking into a home with guns, threatening them, and stealing things from them before fleeing the scene of the crime. Police stated that seven people showed up with three people remaining outside before the other four attacked the home.

Giudice Tried to Find Dirt on Fuda

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

“The suspects allegedly ordered all five victims to get down on the kitchen floor, where they were bound with duct tape,” the article stated. “The suspects then demanded one of the male residents to tell them the location of a stash of drugs and money. When the victim did not cooperate, the suspects pistol-whipped and kicked him as he lay on the floor.”

Prior to the news, Giudice did go on to Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen to hint that she had more dirt on Fuda. “Too bad we weren’t having a reunion because I was gonna bring an envelope and I was gonna take something out of the envelope,” she said. This is far from the first time that Giudice tried to find dirt on someone. She's done it in the past and denied it but doing it now when she refuses to back down is telling. Whether it was this issue or if Giudice found out more, we don't know, but given how the reunion is split between two cast tapings to keep everyone separated from each other, we might have to wait a while before we know if Datria and Fuda are the same person.

You can watch the Fudas on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

