Gorga extended an olive branch, but Wakile's hostile response made her regret it.

Wakile blames reality TV for the falling out with the Gorgas and Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kathy Wakile has no plans to make amends with Melissa Gorga despite the two of them being neighbors very soon. After hearing what Wakile, who is first cousin to her husband Joe Gorga, had to say about her, Gorga has made it clear that she was taken aback. The reality star has claimed that all she wanted to do was to “radiate optimism,” but the response she was met with felt a little negative to her.

In a recent episode of her podcast On Display with Melissa Gorga, the reality star and her husband discussed Wakile’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. According to the housewife, she believed that she was offering reconciliation when she talked about potentially working things out with Wakile during a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

However, after Wakile’s hostile response, she expresses a lot of regret over trying to resolve things. The reality star clarified her position, claiming that she wasn’t trying to say that she wants Wakile back on the show or in her family’s life. She just believed that it would be better to keep things cordial if the two of them were living on the same street. Gorga concluded the discussion by claiming that Wakile’s response just felt petty. In her exact words, ‘Listen, these are real cousins.’ And that’s me extending an olive branch… But you know what? Your loss. Stay on your side of the street. All good. I tried to say something nice. I don’t think I liked the attitude. I’m like, it’s weird. We haven’t seen her in a very long time so I just thought it was a little petty.”

Kathy Wakile Blames Reality TV For Her Family Falling Apart

Back when Wakile was a full-time cast member on the show, she shared a close relationship with her cousin Joe Gorga and his wife. However, things changed when the drama between Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, took a turn for the worse.

After Gorga and Giudice stopped talking to each other amidst all the tension between them, Wakile decided to remain close to her cousin in the beginning. However, in a 2021 interview with Bravo Insider’s Life After Bravo, the former reality star claimed that there were no sides to this since they’re all one family. However, it was obvious that she wasn’t as close to her cousins as she once was.

During the same interview, Wakile shared that she doesn’t have much of a relationship with the Gorgas or Teresa Giudice. The former reality star hinted at what went wrong between them and blamed reality TV for the falling out. She claimed that while reality TV is a small part of one’s life, certain people who “live in that bubble” don’t realize that there is a whole world outside of it. Obviously, the fans seemed to think that this was shade at all the drama between Giudice and Gorga and its effect on the rest of the family.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently airing on Bravo every Sunday. Previous seasons of the show and new episodes become available to stream the next day on Peacock.

