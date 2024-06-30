The Big Picture Jennifer Aydin pushed Danielle Cabral on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, initiating a physical altercation.

Tamra Judge criticizes Jennifer Aydin's behavior on her podcast, calling her "elitist" and "evil."

Judge supports Danielle Cabral, as others join "team Danielle" after the fight.

The fight between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral is all people can talk about. During an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the two were attending a party at Teresa Giudice's house when things got physical. Aydin accused Cabral of not knowing how to host a fundraiser, yelled at her for not including Aydin Plastic Surgery on a step and repeat banner, and then brought Cabral's hairdresser into the mix. It resulted in the two pushing each other before Cabral and her husband left the party and Aydin was left with her husband, Bill Aydin, barely caring.

Now, Tamra Judge has something to say about it. The Real Housewives of Orange County star often talks about other Bravo shows on her podcast, Two Ts In a Pod, which she co-hosts with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, and this time, she didn't shy away from talking about this fight.

​​​​​​​“I feel like this is staged,” Judge said on the podcast when the storyline kicked off and Aydin started bringing up anything and everything to get a rise out of Cabral. This behavior had Judge pointing out that Aydin has an elitist quality about her. “Talk about elitist,” Judge said. “Talk about someone who puts themselves up so much higher than everybody and thinks they deserve the world. That’s Jen Aydin to me.”

Judge then went on to talk about how she really felt about Aydin. “She’s evil. Danielle wasn’t wrong when she walked out the door and said, ‘You’re sleeping with the devil.'” she said. “[Bill] didn’t even flinch.” Which is true. In the episode, Cabral comes into the house screaming about Aydin as Bill is sitting at a table, and he barely moves to see what went down with his wife.

Everyone Is Seemingly Team Danielle

Judge joins the likes of Rachel Fuda in showing support for Cabral after the fight. Even in the actual episode, it didn't seem like Giudice and Dolores Catania were really that concerned with how Aydin felt after the encounter.

It did start with Aydin in the first place, and she was the first one to make it physical, so Cabral was reacting to what Aydin was doing. It doesn't seem like the two will get to a place where they are friends with each other any time soon, but seeing everyone join team Danielle in the aftermath of the fight really is something.

