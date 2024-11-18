Gia Giudice is following in her mom Teresa Giudice’s footsteps! The daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently opened up on why she’s put her law school pursuits on hold as she dips her toes into being an influencer. Gia Giudice has also teased her new reality TV show, Making It In Manhattan.

In the November 13, 2024, episode of Turning The Tables By Teresa Giudice podcast, the mother-daughter duo sat down to talk about all the exciting changes in Gia Giudice’s life. Gia Giudice shared notes from her experience filming the upcoming Bravo reality show Making It In Manhattan, which was incredibly fun. It was also revealed that Bravolebrity Teresa Giudice will also be featured in a couple of episodes. Teresa and Joe Giudice’s eldest daughter further dished that she was currently not enrolled in law school despite law being one of her greatest passions. She is an alum of Rutgers University and graduated in 2023 with a degree in Criminal Justice, but she decided to put her legal career on hold since her influencer reach and platform escalated right after she graduated.

Gia Giudice shared that she’s been offered a slew of business deals and brand partnerships, noting how it’s the best thing that’s happened to her. She also confessed how the LSATs were extraordinarily challenging and how she’d spent about a year and a half prepping for it. Despite her LSAT score improving after taking the test three times, Gia Giudice believed she should seize the opportunities and make the most of her twenties by banking on her influencer career. She further revealed how being an influencer is fun as she goes with the flow in the following words:

“I have so much fun with what I do. I work everyday, just like anybody else.”

Gia Giudice Really Values Her Privacy

In the same episode of the podcast, Gia Giudice responded to a fan’s question about how important it is for her to maintain privacy, especially regarding her personal life. She expressed how she’s quite open to sharing a huge chunk of her life with fans while noting that she’s an open book.

However, Gia Giudice believes that certain moments she shares with her family or her longtime boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, must remain private. She shared how, despite being open for the most part, she keeps some things to herself and doesn’t post the same on social media.

Teresa Giudice is in full support of her daughter, focusing on her influencer career too! The RHONJ star had exclusively told Bravo in October 2024 that she advised her daughter to focus on her career as an influencer while reasoning that she could always jump back into law school further down the line.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is yet to be renewed for a new season. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

