Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is one for the record books. With fights in every corner and friendships being tested, this season has been nothing short of explosive. With tensions continuing to reach a boiling point, many women are beginning to question just how much their friends have their backs. When it comes to Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice, what was perceived as solid friendships is now anything but certain.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been entertaining fans since 2009. Showcasing the lavish lives of the women in the Garden State, the hit Bravo reality series has spawned countless memes and shocking television moments. Season after season, RHONJ has focused on the importance of family, the limits of loyalty, and the necessity of alliances. But the more everyone's true colors are revealed, the more evident it becomes that many of these women are out there for themselves.

It All Started With the Fight

Picture it. Teresa's Talum Party. After Jennifer Aydin continued to antagonize and bring up Danielle Cabral's charity event, accusing her of nefarious actions, when the pair were face to face once again, the drama came to a head. With both women heated, nothing positive was going to come of Teresa Giudice attempting to get them to make up. Jen Aydin has always been someone who loved to push other people's buttons. Even when she skews reality, she is willing to throw it all out there in hopes of being the dominant personality. For Danielle, she was there trying to save face. She wanted to ensure that her reputation was not going to be tattered. But then Jennifer brought up "Hair Girl Gate." And that was the tipping point. Watching the altercation, viewers are aware that it was Jennifer who got into Danielle's face and pushed her. That's why Danielle's fist and glass made their way into Jennifer's face. But, even when talking to her brothers at lunch, Jennifer still denied that she was the instigator of the situation.

Picture it. Teresa's podcast recording. Danielle was not supposed to attend the live podcast recording due to a family obligation. But she felt it was important that, since they finished early, to show up to the event. Well, Danielle and Jennifer, of course, had to share some unnecessary digs and jabs. Their animosity caused Teresa to, once again, try to make the women mend fences, but Jennifer felt this was not genuine. She didn't believe that Teresa had her back. As she told her brothers, did she tell Teresa who to make up with? Teresa wants to ensure that she has her minions all lined up, so when they're feuding, it's not good for her. But when they begin to see the truth, that's when friendships begin to fracture and dissolve.

Jennifer Aydin Is Seeing Reality

It's quite possible that Jennifer Aydin was feeling her position as Teresa's number one was diminishing. She may have feared that Danielle Cabral was encroaching on her territory. So, in order to establish her dominant role in Teresa's alliance, she needed to take down a rival. But when Teresa didn't immediately defend her and have her back in the spat with Danielle, Jennifer finally saw reality. Sure, Teresa "loves" her, but does she truly care about her beyond her own needs?

Jennifer Aydin is in a very difficult position. She has made enough peace with Melissa Gorga to attempt to establish some sort of lasting bond. But if Teresa has tossed her aside, and she attempts to find solace with Melissa, it completely severs her relationship with Teresa. Despite Teresa's lack of loyalty towards Jen, going against her and befriending Melissa would be seen as the ultimate sign of betrayal. Jennifer doesn't have any hopes of making anything worthwhile with Margaret Josephs. Jackie Goldschneider? They'll be civil, but with all the tension Jackie has caused this season, it would be like sitting on a ticking time bomb. There's likely no hope with Rachel Fuda. Jennifer Fessler is in her own heap of trying to emerge unscathed. And then there is Dolores Catania. The Switzerland of the group has been seen as the one attempting to find peace and solidarity. But even her limits are being tested. There is no way that Dolores would take Jennifer in as she sees her for who she is. She'll be friends with her, but she'll never want to get entangled in the mess Jennifer emerges from. So who does Jennifer Aydin have? Is it truly better to remain with the devil you know?

Jennifer Aydin has seen the light, but it's not shining bright. After years of staying loyal to Teresa, she was waiting for Teresa to return the favor. When she didn't get it, it's possible that she realizes that the only person Teresa Giudice truly cares about is Teresa Giudice. After doubling down for so many years, there's likely no path forward if Teresa is unable to understand Jennifer's position. That being said, Jennifer has gone out on shows like Watch What Happens Live where she says that they're fine. Is it all for show? Do people get over things?

Teresa is Terrified of Losing Her Power

As the sole original castmember on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice has a power that none of the other women on the show have. But much of Teresa's narrative for years has revolved around her long-standing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. With that chapter essentially closed, she's turned her targets toward Margaret. She's trying to tear down anyone who she feels threatened by. So, if individuals like Jennifer Aydin are upset about not having her back, it dwindles Teresa's grasp on power. It terrifies her. How true are the accusations Teresa and Louie Reulas are hurling towards Margaret? The case is still ongoing, but Teresa still maintains that Margaret is a liar.

Jennifer decided that it was important for her to tell Teresa how she is feeling. She believes that Teresa lives in the mindset that if something's wrong, tell her. Talk to her. The conversation started civil until a hard conversation came up. Teresa apologized to Jen for what happened but maintained that she was not going to start fighting with anybody. Which makes sense, this was a business event for her. But this was an easy excuse to tell Jennifer what she wanted to hear. Would she tell this if Danielle was also sitting across from her? Likely not. Teresa is the type of person who has the ability to please individuals. But if you force her to decide between two in front of two, she buckles. Jennifer wants to feel Teresa is ride-or-die for her. So Teresa "obviously" picks Jennifer over Danielle. But let's see what she says to Danielle!

When the season continues to unfold, perhaps Jennifer will see the truth through watching. With the dueling "reunions" officially taped, viewers are anxious to see how namaste these chats will be. Will Teresa and Jennifer have a moment to discuss what has previously happened? Here's hoping! For now, Season 14 has been all about shifting friendships. There's still time for things to flip. Maybe Jennifer is telling the truth that she and Teresa are fine. It's just a bit unclear why Jennifer would be fine with how Teresa had treated her. Maybe it is time for a rebrand.

