Teresa Giudice continues to deny her connection to bloggers. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has, in the past, been accused ot selling stories to publications about behind-the-scenes drama on the reality series. Now, she used her own podcast to deny the claims once again. On a new episode of Turning the Tables, Giudice told Roxanne Bahri and Shantel Jaddou that she's never paid anyone to get stories out. Both Bahri and Jaddou are bloggers and Giudice told the two, who host the All About the Real Housewives podcast, that she stayed "true" to herself.

According to Giudice, she didn't use her money to get a story out. “I’ve never paid anyone. I’m not gonna do that. It’s not my style,” she said. “I’m not like other people online; they get swayed I guess maybe because they are getting paid. Money talks … I know that has happened but it’s okay … and I’m just happy that I stayed true to myself.” This was directly a comment on the rumor that Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, paid bloggers. Others, in the past, have accused her of leaking stories without mention of payments.

Giudice went on to talk about the future of the franchise, she was careful and just used what Andy Cohen previously said about the future of the show when she spoke to Bahri and Jaddou. “Andy said it’s coming back 2026 … [And] I guess if it’s gonna come back, I’m sure he’s gonna bring some people back,” she said. “If there’s another family that wants to put it out there, all the power to them. I’ll be cheering them on, and I would give them my advice. I would love that … It started with the Manzos, but they didn’t air their dirty laundry out there — [only] a little bit.” Giudice is seemingly referring to rumors about Caroline Manzo's sister, Dina Cantin's marriage and distance from her family.

Teresa Giudice Has Been Accused of Working With Bloggers to Smear Her Cast Mates

In July of 2024, screenshots surfaced that showed Giudice reaching out to bloggers about John Fuda and his arrest as a young man. In the past, Jennifer Aydin even admitted to talking to bloggers while throwing everyone under the bus. On Watch What Happens Live, Aydin told Cohen that everyone talks to the bloggers. “Nobody is innocent here. Everybody talks to bloggers, Andy.” Giudice still denies that she does.

