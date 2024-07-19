The Big Picture Teresa Giudice is accused of working with bloggers to smear her RHONJ co-stars, especially the Fudas.

Jennifer Aydin admitted to her actions, but Teresa Giudice denied the allegations.

Allegations suggest Giudice plants stories with bloggers to create drama on the show, causing friction with cast members.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is in hot water once again — and this time, things look really bad! The reality star has previously been accused of actively working with bloggers to take down her co-stars. However, the evidence against her is only coming to light now. According to the allegations, Giudice has it out for her cast member Rachel Fuda and her husband since October 2023!

Giudice has had her fair share of drama with her RHONJ cast mates. However, things took a nasty turn between her and the Fudas when she brought up rumors about John Fuda being a drug dealer during the Season 14 premiere on May 4, 2023. Giudice was joined by her close friend and co-star Jennifer Aydin during the public spat. Later on, though, X user @MelissasOldNose accused Aydin of leaking the rumor to the internet for her and Giudice to use during the episode.

While Aydin was the only one taking the fall for the situation, another X user @RhonjTeaBee has also come out with evidence against Giudice! In her post, the user named Gabriella shares how Giudice asked her to dig up dirt against John Fuda. The user even claims the reality star told her to search for “D’Atria, not Fuda,” when the user couldn’t find anything. Ultimately, Gabriella couldn’t find the information in time for Giudice to take it to the cast trip. But she claims that Giudice then intended to use the evidence against Fuda during the reunion special, which has now been canceled.

Jennifer Aydin Owned Up to Her Act, Teresa Giudice Refuses To Do the Same

When the leaks were exposed back in May 2024, Aydin went on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and responded to the allegations against her. The reality star claimed that nobody in the cast is innocent, adding that everyone talks to bloggers. However, when asked the same question on another show episode, Giudice denied leaking any stories to bloggers. But it looks like her lies are catching up to her fast!

In the same thread, the user who exposed Giudice shared that while all of the housewives work with bloggers, none of them do it the way Aydin and Giudice do. The user talked about how this duo plants stories just so they can use them to start drama during filming. And that’s exactly what happened with Giudice and the Fudas.

Lastly, the user claimed that when the reunion was canceled, and Teresa Giudice no longer had an outlet to air John Fuda’s dirty laundry in public, she found someone else to do it for her! Referring to a Tweet posted by one of Giudice’s many fan accounts, Gabriella talked about how the reality star was willing to go to any lengths to “slander” her cast members. Giudice hasn’t responded to the recent allegations as of yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

