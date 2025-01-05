Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo's relationship is tense and Teresa Giudice recently gave The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans an update on it. Caroline and Dina began fighting when Caroline released a letter in support of her brother-in-law, Tommy Manzo, who was married to Dina. Eventually, Tommy was convicted of the crime of hiring a man to execute a hit on Dina's new husband, Dave Cantin. Now, on her Turning the Tables podcast, Giudice spoke about the Manzos' relationship with each other.
To Giudice, she thinks that Caroline's choice to write a letter in support of Tommy was a bad move. “To me, that’s a no-no … it’s your sister. And I guess that was her husband’s brother,” she said on the podcast. “I don’t know … that was a lot of manipulation going on over there because you should believe your sister. That’s how I see it.” She went on to say that it isn't something she would do if the roles were reversed. "I wouldn’t do that,” she said. “If anything, I would have stayed out of it and let the courts decide."
Teresa Giudice and Her Brother Joe Gorga Are Also Estranged
Giudice's message to the Manzo sisters feels odd given her own relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga. Giudice acknowledged on the podcast that people will talk about her relationship with Gorga while she gives Caroline advice about Dina but said that there is a lot that people don't know about her and Gorga.
"People can say, ‘Why don’t you make up with your brother?’ Because yeah, there’s a lot people don’t know,” she explained on the podcast. “And people could be saying that too, like I don’t know what Caroline was told, but how could you not believe your sister?" Gorga and Giudice's fight has divided the show and left us with no updates on Season 15 of the series.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations.
