Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo's relationship is tense and Teresa Giudice recently gave The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans an update on it. Caroline and Dina began fighting when Caroline released a letter in support of her brother-in-law, Tommy Manzo, who was married to Dina. Eventually, Tommy was convicted of the crime of hiring a man to execute a hit on Dina's new husband, Dave Cantin. Now, on her Turning the Tables podcast, Giudice spoke about the Manzos' relationship with each other.

To Giudice, she thinks that Caroline's choice to write a letter in support of Tommy was a bad move. “To me, that’s a no-no … it’s your sister. And I guess that was her husband’s brother,” she said on the podcast. “I don’t know … that was a lot of manipulation going on over there because you should believe your sister. That’s how I see it.” She went on to say that it isn't something she would do if the roles were reversed. "I wouldn’t do that,” she said. “If anything, I would have stayed out of it and let the courts decide."

Giudice shared that it was upsetting to see, as Caroline and Dina were close in the past . Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw both the sisters close together on the early seasons of the show before Dina left and no longer spoke with her sister. "But listen, I’m not in their shoes. I don’t know what the hell happened with them,” Giudice said on the podcast. “I feel bad for that family because they were all close at one point.

Teresa Giudice and Her Brother Joe Gorga Are Also Estranged

Giudice's message to the Manzo sisters feels odd given her own relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga. Giudice acknowledged on the podcast that people will talk about her relationship with Gorga while she gives Caroline advice about Dina but said that there is a lot that people don't know about her and Gorga.

"People can say, ‘Why don’t you make up with your brother?’ Because yeah, there’s a lot people don’t know,” she explained on the podcast. “And people could be saying that too, like I don’t know what Caroline was told, but how could you not believe your sister?" Gorga and Giudice's fight has divided the show and left us with no updates on Season 15 of the series.

