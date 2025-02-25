As The Real Housewives of New Jersey continues to live in a state of limbo, the series' stars have been wasting no time in continuing to keep their stories relevant in hopes that a call from Bravo is imminent. After appearing on the second season of House of Villains, Teresa Giudice is living up to her moniker, bashing anyone and everyone in her path.

During a recent appearance on Undressed with Pol' and Patrik, Giudice took aim at her brother, Joe Gorga, for siding with Margaret Josephs over her, as well as the Manzo family. When trying to compare her family drama with Joe and Melissa Gorga to that of Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo, Giudice stated that the sisters kept their dirty laundry off-camera. “The Manzos don’t speak to each other either. They started the whole family thing, and they don’t speak to each other, but at least they didn’t air their dirty laundry on TV. On TV, they were good. With us, it was terrible. They just kept it between them," the RHONJ star said. So, who's to blame then?

Teresa Giudice Breaks Down Her Rules for Family