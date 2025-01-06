The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be on pause, but that doesn’t stop Teresa Giudice from spilling the tea! The reality TV star is sharing numerous insights about her RHONJ costars and also reinforces the fact that she believes Caroline Manzo ruined The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for everyone else.

On the December 31, 2024, episode of her podcast Turning the Tables, Teresa Giudice blamed fellow RHONJ co-star Manzo for the shelving of RHUGT. After appearing on RHONJ for five seasons and exiting thereafter, Manzo was sent to RHUGT on the group’s trip to Morocco. The RHONJ alum departed the season early after allegedly being subject to non-consensual kissing by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. After the incident, Glanville was even asked to leave as her behavior was deemed inappropriate. In January 2024, Deadline released court documents in which Manzo sued Bravo, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros Entertainment, Peacock, and others over claims of sexual harassment, sexual battery, discrimination, and 14 more allegations.

Manzo claimed that Glanville “forcibly fondled my vagina” while filming, and producers didn’t step in despite the former looking visibly uncomfortable. Court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly in April 2024 had executive producer Lisa Shannon claiming that Caroline Manzo told producers she “did not feel sexually violated” by Glanville but that she instead felt “disrespected.” that season of RHUGT was shelved indefinitely. The show is not likely to return amid the lawsuits. Giudice blames Manzo for the show’s fate, expressing disappointment about there being “no more ultimate girls trip.”

Teresa Giudice Doesn’t Think Dolores Catania Was Referring to Her When Throwing Shade at ‘RHONJ’ Cast Members

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on December 26, 2024, RHONJ star Dolores Catania expressed how she was “a little mad” at her costars for their ego clashes and raging animosity that resulted in the RHONJ Season 14 reunion being filmed in two separate rooms. In the same episode of her podcast, Teresa Giudice noted that she knew Catania was not talking about her when she made those comments. Teresa Giudice justified that Catania was well aware that the latter wouldn’t have stayed calm if anyone said anything about her husband the way cast members did about Luis "Louie" Ruelas throughout the season.

Giudice also noted how most people wouldn’t have been able to last on the reality TV show, enduring the things she had to deal with regarding the cast dragging her husband and spreading rumors. The RHONJ star further reinforced that she was sure Catania wasn’t referring to her when she spoke about cast egos in the following words:

“Everyone got paid the last four years talking about my husband, so I remember when Dolores was questioned about her relationship, she didn’t like that so much…”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is yet to be renewed for Season 15. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

