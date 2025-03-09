The Real Housewives of New Jersey OGs have opposing views about the show’s hiatus! The show has been on a break since the explosive conclusion of RHONJ Season 14. Now Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania are spilling the tea on how they feel about this time away from being onscreen.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on March 8, 2025, Teresa and Dolores reflected on how they feel about the Bravo show’s hiatus. Teresa, for one, felt that the break was relaxing and drama-free. However, her costar Dolores felt that the lack of adrenaline and doing what you’re expected to do was unsettling. She stated that the whole ordeal felt like going through the end of a relationship in some ways, shedding light on her state of mind amid the hiatus:

“I feel like a relationship breakup. You take a little break and then you’re like, okay, I want to start going again.”

Teresa stated that she’s hopeful of hearing good news on the status of RHONJ, reflecting on how they were “workers” and that it is a part of their lives that they miss. Dolores, on the other hand, said that the hiatus made the women go through a lot of complex emotions. Teresa is keeping a positive attitude and believes that there was a reason why Bravo took a break from RHONJ, considering how toxic things got the previous season. The mom of three is certain that the upcoming season will have many changes. Although she does recognize that it must have been a hard decision for the network, and they probably never wanted to do it in the first place.

