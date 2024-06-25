The Big Picture Teresa Giudice's true colors are starting to show in Season 14, revealing a desire to manipulate and control her friendships.

Teresa's feuds with family and co-stars are fueled by pettiness, causing division and chaos among the group.

Teresa's friendships this season are centered around her feuds, with alliances shifting as she plays dirty to achieve her goals.

As the longest standing star on Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice has withstood a lot in her time on reality TV. She is arguably the most experienced Housewife ever when it comes to knowing how to play a dirty game while keeping your hands plausibly clean. In her time on the series, she has outlasted many of her detractors, including her cousin Kathy Wakile, her one-time friends Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita, and her once foe, now friend, Danielle Staub. In all of these conflicts, Teresa played an innocent game, while viewers, alert to her passive-aggressive ways, understood there was more to this Housewife than she was letting on.

But in Season 14, Teresa's true colors are starting to shine through, and the hues are not exactly complimentary. Her relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, has exposed over time the high expectations that she has when it comes to being honored as a matriarch in the family. Teresa has also revealed a toxic desire to manipulate and control what is said and done on camera within her friendships in Season 14 and her loyalty is certainly in question. A part of what viewers are seeing in Teresa's friendships this season is the result of her vendetta against her long-standing nemesis, Margaret Josephs, and John Fuda, the husband of newbie Housewife Rachel Fuda. Teresa's love bubble may also be about to burst, as her change in her on-camera demeanor this season towards her husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, slowly starts to show her exhaustion over the constant negative media attention that Luis' many legal battles brings. Teresa has long been the centerpiece of Real Housewives of New Jersey, but her reign is starting to come at a heavy cost to her image.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations.

Teresa's Feuds Expose Her Pettiness

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

Teresa's longstanding feud with the Gorgas has caused a fracture within Real Housewives of New Jersey, to the extent that it most certainly will play a role in Dolores Catania's tumultuous "sit down" dinner, which Andy Cohen has said serves as both the finale and the reunion of the season. The division among the group is undeniable, and with no reunion to come, it appears everything that has festered between Teresa and Melissa will resurface at this dinner. In a clip shared by Bravo, chaos breaks out among the Jersey Housewives, and Melissa is shown yelling "white trash" towards Teresa's side of the table. This could be a trick of editing, but it is difficult to think that anyone could evoke this amount of vitriol from Melissa other than her sister-in-law.

For her part, Teresa has so far stayed true to her word that she does not wish to speak to her brother or sister-in-law this season. Viewers may have been surprised, then, to see her send a gift to be delivered to her brother at his housewarming party. When Joe, in turn, burned the card that accompanied the gift without reading it, it showed that pettiness is a trait that runs in the family. But Teresa took pettiness to another level when, after finding out how her gift was received, Teresa bragged in a confessional interview about not wanting to send anything in the first place, insisting it was her husband's idea. This petty back-and-forth has become such a standard between the siblings, it appears to be their only remaining way of expressing their love for one another.

Teresa Is Known For Holding Grudges

Other than her continuing feud with her family this season, Teresa also knows how to hold a grudge when it comes to her co-stars as well. Last season, John Fuda brought a manila envelope of "evidence" which supposedly proved that Luis had hired a private investigator to dig into the past of different cast members. From there, the feud has spiraled into this season. Although previously denying that she had been digging into anyone's past, Teresa accused John of having been "the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County" at a celebration for Jennifer Fessler. Their failed sit-down to repair the relationship after this most recent slight went south, according to John, because Teresa was incapable of apologizing for digging into his past relationship with his ex.

Teresa Exposed In Season 14

Close

Teresa is also showing her true colors in her friendships this season. Dolores is one of Teresa's oldest friends, so when she was shown the shady comments Jackie Goldschneider had texted about her being a "slob" whom she "hated," it was clear that Dolores expected some loyalty from her dear friend. But when she voiced her concerns to Teresa about Jackie's character, her friend's response was almost chilling. Teresa dismissed Dolores' concerns, replying, "I just need her because I want Margaret exposed." This exposes Teresa's willingness to play dirty behind the scenes, seemingly only bringing Jackie around for filming again as a ploy in her feud with Margaret, who has been friends with Jackie for a long time, and to whom she has supposedly entrusted many secret opinions about the women on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa's Relationship with Jennifer Is Complicated

For some time now, it has appeared that Teresa's relationship with Jennifer Aydin is more of an alliance than a "friendship." This seems to be confirmed by the fact that after Teresa continued her friendship with Danielle Cabral, with whom Jennifer has been picking fights all season long, escalating into a physical altercation that astounded party guests at Teresa's Tulum party in the most recent episode, Jennifer in turn began to develop a friendship with Melissa after years of backing Teresa in her feud with the Gorgas. The tit-for-tat move seems like a play that was taken straight from Teresa's book, and was likely a ploy to make her friend sweat thinking that she had lost a loyal follower in her feud against Margaret and the Gorgas this season.

Has Luis and Teresa's Love Bubble Popped?

Image via Bravo

Teresa has been defending Luis since the day she introduced him on the series, and allegations began to surface about his past relationships and business dealings. It is normal for any married couple to occasionally snap at one another. But in Season 14, it has been surprising to see Teresa show the occasional crack in the smooth veneer she and Luis have always placed around their relationship. But viewers of the Season 14 trailer know that tough times are coming for the couple in their love bubble, as Teresa was shown fighting with Luis as he reassured her that things would get better. It seemed in a moment of frustration, Teresa temporarily forgot to keep up the act for the camera, muttering that "it's not gonna be better" before snapping "I don't want to talk about it." Teresa has always worked hard at keeping her image squeaky clean, despite all the rumors that swirl around her, and her husband's constant legal battles are bringing up negative associations that may eventually tarnish her reputation as well.

New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey air Sundays on Bravo. Past seasons are streaming on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock.