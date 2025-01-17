Jennifer Aydin might always be on Teresa Giudice's side but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star isn't happy with Aydin. Recently, Aydin was under fire after an altercation at the restaurant Jersey Mike's. Aydin claims she went there early, and the staff was not taking care of her, and she responded. The employees paint a different version of the event and now Aydin has shared that Giudice wasn't happy with her about it, especially since Aydin was no longer invited to their Fans at Sea cruise because of the incident.

Talking to Us Weekly, Aydin revealed that Giudice called her about the situation and shared her disappointment. “[Teresa] was just like, ‘You shouldn’t have said that about the old lady,’ which I acknowledged that,” Aydin said. It was revealed that Aydin said the staffer at Jersey's Mike was older and therefore somehow unable to do the job, which earned Aydin flack online. The situation did not get better after Aydin's explanation of what happened at the establishment.

But Aydin did say that Giudice did check on her repeatedly despite the situation. According to Aydin though, that is the only one of her close friends that does regularly check on her. "Teresa of course, she called me every day on vacation. Teresa’s one of my closest friends. She checks on me,” Aydin said. “Dolores didn’t check on me, but Dolores and me really don’t keep in touch so much like that off-season. I’m sure she’s busy."

The Scandal Lost Jennifer Aydin a Cruise Experience for Bravo Fans