Teresa Giudice is no longer the star of the show. Her daughter Gia Giudice, is now taking her mother’s place. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG housewife has been caught in numerous dramas over the years on the reality series, with her daughter bearing witness to it all. Recently, Giudice has been feuding with the Fudas, and her daughter somehow found herself involved. On the podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, Giudice claims that her co-stars are jealous that her daughter has screen time.

Season 14 is not a fan favourite right now, as shown in the ratings. Giudice’s daughter finds herself in the middle of her feud with the Fudas, but that is not enough for the fans to care for the show. The divide between the cast is doing some damage to the show, as the reunion was canceled. However, Giudice hoped that her daughter would return for the next season, as “she has grown up on the show.”

Giudice then claimed that the housewives were envious of her daughter. She said, “Some people get jealous on the show that she’s around, some of my cast members, and it’s like, who cares? She’s not a kid, she’s 23. She’s an adult!”

Gia Giudice’s Involvement in Drama Ruffles Feathers On ‘RHONJ’

Giudice and the Fudas’ feud took centre stage at the beginning of the season. Rachel Fuda has expressed her dislike for Giudice, stating that she wanted her fired from the show. Before the season, fans were distasteful of Fuda’s husband being involved in drama, dubbing him as the new housewife. But this season, his beef lies with Giudice after her husband Luis Ruelas was caught hiring a private investigator to find dirt on the cast. It’s a shame that fans will not find out what lies in Giudice’s envelope now that the reunion has been canceled.

When Gia was involved in a dispute between her mother and John Fuda, not everyone was happy about it. Melissa Gorga was quick to share her distaste when Jenn Fessler told her about the drama. Fans remember Gorga saying, “She’s a child; why are you talking to a child about adult conversations? It’s so f*cking weird that a child is even – that’s so f*cking weird.” A lot of fans agree, but not Teresa.

Gia is known for speaking her mind, just like her mother. Since appearing on the show back in the first season, fans have known her since she was eight years old. They have watched her grow up and evolve into a young woman with ambitions, - and her mother’s sharp tongue. It is no wonder that she knows handle drama. She has previously called out her stepdad’s behaviour on the show. She has also been outspoken about the ongoing feud between her mother and her uncle Joe Gorga (and also in that viral meme ‘Waking Up in The Morning’). As long as Gia is on the show, no one is safe from her observations.

