Teresa Giudice's feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, has impacted their children. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have been fighting on and off for years, especially when the Gorga family joined the show in Season 3. Giudice fought with her brother and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and Gorga got in a physical fight on the show. It took Giudice's daughter, Gia Giudice, singing a song about her family for her mother and uncle to finally put their differences aside. That is until Season 13 when their feud came to a head and the Gorgas did not attend Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Now, Giudice and Melissa have gone back and forth talking about how they're not going to budge in regard to "rekindling" a relationship with each other. But their feud has led to their children not talking to each other. The once close cousins reportedly are not speaking to each other. Giudice was on an episode of Bonded by Bravo and shared that her four daughters are not speaking to the Gorgas' three children. But Giudice claims that it is not on her daughters.

Teresa Giudice Gave Hints to RHONJ Casting Announcements

Image via Luis Ruelas's official Instagram

Giudice said that her daughters have been trying to reach out to their cousins but that the Gorgas are not responsive. She also said that on the Giudice side of the family, there are plenty of cousins for the girls to interact with so they're not hurting for cousins to interact with after the Gorgas snubbed them. But she has hope for them in the future. “And it’s not my kids’ doing,” she told the podcast. “But it’s okay. Maybe down the line, they will. It’s all good. My kids have, there’s 11 girls on [Joe Giudice]’s side … So they have a lot of cousins. I’m glad they have that.”

Giudice hinted while on the podcast that news is coming soon about the show. After Season 14, the series was put on pause and fans have been waiting to hear who is returning to the show. According to Giudice, she has plans to return. “I heard it’s coming soon,” Giudice told the podcast. “They have to let you know, like with the status, like with the whole employment thing … I’m gonna go back. I started it so I feel like, you know, there’s still a lot in me.” You can see Giudice and the Gorgas on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.