The Big Picture Dolores hosted an explosive last supper that revealed Jackie reached out to Louie's ex, not Margaret.

The truth about Jackie's actions will have Teresa refocus her efforts on taking down Jackie.

Teresa's mission to destroy Margaret blinded her from the truth, but the delayed reaction to Jackie's actions will lead to a new target.

Dolores Catania hosted a last supper for the women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during the Season 14 finale of the reality series. To say it was an epic fail is an understatement. While no resolutions were found, a massive truth bomb was dropped that vindicated one party, yet seemed to be passed off as "okay" by another. Unfortunately, when the dust settles, the residual effects are destined to cause more damage than anticipated. The truth about who spoke to Louie Rueles' ex came out, and it was not initially Margaret Josephs. It was Jackie Goldschneider. And Teresa Giudice, after her delayed reaction sets in, is likely not going to be okay with this reveal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has been set up as the end of an era. As teased all season long, the season would end with Dolores Catania sitting alone at a table following a massive blowup. The viewers finally bore witness to the event, and it was explosive. While there's no certainty of what the future holds for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, what is certain is this group is broken. They will never be united and be able to share a screen as one. With the truth finally coming out, everything you thought you believed about this show is now out the window. It's now time to pick up the pieces.

Teresa Giudice Is Stuck On Destroying Margaret Josephs

Teresa Giudice has been on a mission to take down Margaret Josephs. Alongside her foul-mouthed husband, Teresa and Louie were determined to allow the truth to come out that Margaret had been leaking stories to the press after speaking with his ex. For the majority of the season, Teresa and Louie had claimed that, due to legal reasons, they could not speak about the specificities of what Margaret did. Teresa eventually summoned her minions to hear from her personal attorney about Margaret's alleged actions. This was her takedown. Unfortunately, Teresa's truth was not reality.

At Rails, Dolores' proposed meeting of strong women went off the rails. As much as she wanted to allow each person to speak their peace, these women were way too heated to finally find a resolution. When it finally reached the boiling point between Teresa and Margaret, Teresa continued to accuse Margaret of being a liar. She had no proof to back it up with. But Margaret was willing to defend herself by throwing her former friend under the bus. She revealed that yes, she had reached out to Louie's ex after the fact, the initial meeting surrounding the infamous "Warrior" video, was linked to Jackie Goldschneider having this woman at her home. It was Jackie all along! Jackie had no choice but to admit the truth. And in a shocking moment, Teresa seemed to be okay with the reveal. Why? Because she was still stuck on taking down Margaret.

Teresa was so stuck on her mission of destroying Margaret that she was blinded by the truth. Even when your number one ally, Jennifer Aydin, is like it's not Margaret, you know it's time to admit defeat. But Teresa Giudice will never ever admit she's wrong. She can't. That's not part of her character. So she gave Jackie a pass. For now. Jackie gets a pass and the sprinkle cookies are still on trial after all these years! Perhaps with Jackie firmly holding her composure and weakly saying it was her allowed her momentary solace, but until the delayed reaction from Teresa arrives, Jackie gets a free pass. But it will not last long.

Teresa Will Not Be Okay With Jackie's Actions in the Longrun

Close

Viewers have seen how harshly Teresa has gone after Margaret for her perceived actions. She has been determined to terminate this woman because, despite doing the same thing to her, her life is off limits. Yes, Margaret had spoken to Louie's ex after the fact, it was always about the initial leaks that sparked the animosity. Now, with Jackie being the official culprit, Teresa is going to have to figure out a way to save face. She is going to have to turn her attention towards Jackie and pretend the Margaret thing didn't count.

What Jackie did was due to retaliation. Teresa claimed she understood that. But the way she attacked Margaret for this, who also had a reason for retaliation, she must turn that anger towards Jackie, or she further becomes a hypocrite. Teresa had never been afraid to shade the women she perceived her enemies with personal insults. She has an arsenal of ammunition on Jackie as she's already attempted to bring her down in the past. Those attacks are going to return. Especially when Teresa realizes that Jackie cuddled up to her this season hoping to simply throw the scent off of her.

Jackie Goldschneider has had one of the rockiest journeys on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She had a beautiful story to share, and she gained a lot of respect from the women and the fans. But her ability to flip-flop easily has been her fatal flaw. Margaret Josephs had her back, and the minute she turned hers on Margaret, Margaret was willing to throw a friendship aside to cover her butt. As much as Jackie wanted to curry favor with Teresa, by alienating Margaret, the person who would ultimately uncover the truth, Jackie lost all of her credibility. Margaret exposed the truth about Jackie Goldschneider, and in turn, destroyed the bond Jackie and Teresa cultivated. Jackie is alone on an island. And it's about to be blown up. Teresa is about to be on the attack, and the upcoming viewing party may be when it happens.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes on Bravo every Sunday at 8:00pm. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

