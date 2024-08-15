The Big Picture Giudice and Goldschneider buried the hatchet after a private off-camera meet-up with their husbands.

Teresa Giudice and her longtime nemesis Jackie Goldschneider are finally extending the olive branch! The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have been feuding since the beginning of time and decided to bury the hatchet because the two grew tired of the prevalent animosity in their dynamic.

On the August 13, 2024, episode of her new podcast, Just Jackie Goldschneider opened up about how, after years of feuding, the duo met off-camera with their husbands to finally talk things out. She further explained that even though she and Giudice had hurt each other umpteen times and projected their most vicious selves onto each other, they decided to look past that and wave the white flag. Interestingly, the reality TV star added that the change in their dynamic made people “uncomfortable.” Goldschneider further explained how other RHONJ stars felt about their truce in the following words:

“So uncomfortable with the fact that we are willing to forgive each other and move forward.”

Jackie Goldschneider even shared how, during their off-camera meet-up with their husbands, many apologies went around the table. The resolution has allowed Giudice and Goldschneider to “share a really nice friendship,” and the latter believes that letting go of all the pain and hunger for revenge has brought about some much-needed peace in her life.

Melissa Gorga Felt Blindsided by Goldschneider and Giudice’s Friendship

One of the cast members who didn’t seem too thrilled about this newfound friendship between Goldschneider and Giudice was the latter’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. The reality TV star opened up about her feelings on the sudden shift in the duo’s dynamic in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

In an episode of RHONJ Season 14, when Gorga mentioned her sister-in-law spreading false rumors about Goldschneider’s husband, the latter came to Giudice’s defense. Gorga revealed in the same interview that she was shocked by Goldschneider’s reaction, further explaining how fans would be able to see that the friendship hadn’t been formed for the right reasons. She went on to add that this betrayal made her friendship with Jackie Goldschneider sour and expressed her sentiments on the same in the following words:

“It's sad because I was her biggest advocate. I loved her. I said from day one, ‘She's a strong girl.”

During RHONJ Season 14, Episode 5, tensions were at an all-time high between the women at a brunch hosted by Danielle Cabral. There were a lot of words being thrown between Cabral, Jennifer Aydin, and Giudice. So everybody else felt Goldschneider stepping in and raising her guards for Giudice! In response, she shut them all down by explaining that she’s not going to let anybody tell her how to feel. It's clear, however, that some of the ladies in the house and Gorga, in particular, are disappointed with Jackie Goldschneider’s shift.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 recently wrapped up. All the seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Peacock in the US.

