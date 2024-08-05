The Big Picture Teresa Giudice claims Joe's business partner ratted her out, leading to her prison time.

Teresa Giudice's legal problems on The Real Housewives of New Jersey were a major storyline during her marriage to Joe Giudice. They landed her in prison for 11 months and resulted in her divorce from Giudice. She is now opening up to Kelly Ripa about the situation and how her involvement with her husband and his business partner resulted in her going to jail. On a July episode of Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, Giudice claims that her ex-husband's business partner ratted her out, and he is why she ended up in prison.

“Joe had a partner and Joe’s partner ratted me out,” she said in the episode. She explained that she allowed her husband to use her credit to buy a property and explained that he'd done so in the past as well. “I went to a lawyer’s office … Listen, Joe always did really well. I didn’t work the first seven years of our marriage and I bought whatever I wanted when I wanted, went shopping every day. We lived well. [I] was not concerned. Then 10 years later, I get on [RHONJ]. And before I did the housewives, I asked Joe, ‘Is everything good? Anything I have to worry about?’“ she told Ripa.

She went on to explain that the minute Giudice and his partner had a falling out, the government came to their home. “[Joe] and his partner had a falling out, so the government came knocking on our door and is like, ‘Your husband hasn’t filed taxes.’ And his partner said I signed one of the homes and his partner never did any time," Giudice claims. "He ratted me out, meaning he told the government, ’Teresa signed a property,’” she explained. “I never in a million years thought that I would go away. I was like, ‘I didn’t do anything. I just signed one property.’ [Even] Joe said … ’They want you more than they want me.’ He saw that — that they wanted me because I was on TV.”

Giudice did throw in one dig to her brother

During their chat, Giudice talked a bit about her father and whether he watched the show. At this time, she gave a dig to her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, by saying that their father didn't like that the Gorgas joined the show behind Giudice's back. “My father never watched the show. My father didn’t like the show because he knew [Melissa Gorga] and my brother [Joe Gorga] came on the show behind my back,” she explained. “[But] my mom watched every episode and I know she suffered inside.”

