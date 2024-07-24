The Big Picture Joe Giudice defended Luis Ruelas by confirming he asked for his blessing before marrying Teresa Giudice in 2022.

Despite financial struggles and accusations against him, Luis Ruelas maintains a united front with Teresa Giudice.

Fans continue to support and defend Luis Ruelas, praising him for being protective and genuine towards Teresa and her daughters.

Teresa Giudice has found herself in the news yet again, but in a more positive light as her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, defends her current husband, Luis Ruelas. The news comes after a fan claimed that the reality star's husband never asked for the ex-husband’s blessing before marrying Teresa Giudice in 2022.

In a post shared by Instagram user @joyrosenberg1, Joe Giudice is seen responding a fan’s comment bashing Ruelas for not informing Joe Giudice before proposing to Teresa Giudice. The fan talked about how Ruelas should have asked her ex-husband for his blessing since he’s the one who primarily took care of Giudice and her kids. Now, Joe Giudice decided to give the fan a simple response, stating, “He actually did,” putting all the speculation to rest.

Teresa and Joe Giudice were married for 20 years until they decided to pull the plug on their marriage in December 2019. Their divorce was finalized in September 2020, but they maintain an amicable dynamic. The couple share four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana Giudice, who have been spotted frequently on the Bravo reality show alongside their mother.

Luis Ruelas Has Previously Been Accused of “Pissing Away” Teresa Giudice’s Finances

While the fans are praising Luis Ruelas for defending Joe Giudice, he doesn’t exactly have the best track record on RHONJ. Recently, the reality husband was accused of “pissing away” his wife’s money by Margaret Joseph in the RHONJ Season 14 trailer. Teresa Giudice, however, continues to defend her husband as she believes his image will be cleared by the end of RHONJ Season 14. She even addressed these allegations directly on Tori Spelling’s podcast, misSPELLING, and accused Joseph of spreading baseless lies about her husband.

The couple had also been the talk of the town when court documents had revealed that Ruelas had taken a $1 million loan on their $3.4 million home in Montville. This information added fuel to the fire of speculations about the couple’s ongoing financial struggles as well. Despite the challenges, though, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas continue to maintain a united front.

Despite the fact that Ruelas’ character comes under scrutiny time and time again on RHONJ, he still has fans to back him up, as is evident when they come to his defense under the same Instagram post with uplifting remarks and optimistic views. One of the comments stated: “Louis is a class act and so protective of Teresa and the girls and it’s clearly very genuine,” which goes to show how the fans view him.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Season 14 airs every Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo. All previous seasons of the popular reality TV show can be streamed on the same platform.

