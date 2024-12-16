Joe Giudice took a lot from Teresa Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Fans saw him call her his "b*tch of a wife" live on the reality show and his actions landed her in jail, forcing her to miss time with her parents who died soon after she was out of prison herself. Now, she is talking about how her relationship with Giudice never was great after their arrest and prison sentences. While on Give Them Lala with Vanderpump Rules and The Valley star Lala Kent, Giudice shared a lot about what co-parenting with Giudice looks like.

Giudice got frank about her arrest and made it clear that she blames her ex husband for the entire situation. “My ex made the mistake. He’s the one that didn’t file taxes and I signed one closing document for a home that he was flipping and I should’ve never signed that closing document. Just by signing those documents for that one house, I went to jail,” she said. “[But] I walk with my head up very proud and high because I know I’m not a criminal. I didn’t actually try to commit a crime.” She is also aware that because she's a public figure, she went to jail for what he did. She claims that she never would have gone to prison if it wasn't for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “That’s what’s sad: People judge me,” she said.

Giudice went on to talk about how her relationship with her ex is still tense. Giudice claims that the two still fight over the arrest. She claims that he blames the show for it when she said he was responsible for his own actions. “Sometimes, me and Joe, we fight about it, he’s like ‘your stupid show,’ he blames me still, till today,” she shared. “And then I’m like, ‘I asked you, is everything legit, is everything good with you? If you’re not filing taxes, you dumb*ss, why you gonna tell me to go on a TV show?’ I can’t.” Giudice went on to say that it wasn't her fault. “Please. It’s not my fault. It was his fault and he did it to himself."

Teresa Giudice Says Joe Giudice Doesn't Help Her Financially

Image via Bravo

Giudice went on to say that her ex doesn't take care of their kids financially. Joe was deported after he was released from prison and returned to Italy for some time prior to moving to the Bahamas. Giudice claims that everything with the girls is up to her. She has to pay for their school and everything they do while he gives them a small amount of money. “I do everything. [And my husband, Luis Ruelas, is] amazing too, because Joe doesn’t make the money. He’s in the Bahamas so I take care of everything,” she said. “The kids have a small amount of money that Joe gives them but I pay for colleges, everything. It’s all on me. So I do it for my kids.”

But Giudice also shared that she is civil with her ex for her daughters. “I keep the peace for them,” she said. “But I always tell them, please don’t ever make the same mistake I did. Whoever you marry, ask a lot of questions. Don’t be like me and don’t sign papers unless you know your husband is 100 percent legit, [and] is doing the right thing.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors.

