The Big Picture Teresa Giudice recalls ex-husband Joe Giudice calling her the c-word during RHONJ Napa trip in 2012.

Joe Giudice claimed he was talking to a coworker but later admitted he wasn't proud of his behavior.

Teresa suspects two women, including a secretary and mutual friend, of being involved in Joe's infidelity.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice has revealed how bad things really were with her ex-husband and former RHONJ cast member Joe Giudice! The reality star recalled her ex calling her the c-word during the RHONJ Napa trip back in 2012. Giudice also went on the record to talk about how, even after their divorce, her ex-husband refused to confess to his infidelity.

On the July 2, 2024, episode of Reality With The King, Giudice opened up about how unhealthy her dynamic with her ex-husband was. When asked about her feelings about being called the c-word, the housewife admitted that she was “so pissed,” especially since the moment had been caught on camera. She recalled confirming with producer Andy Cohen whether they had just edited that moment in for the drama.

However, Giudice revealed that she was heartbroken and shocked to find out that it had actually happened. “When I watched it, I was in shock,” Giudice added after admitting that she couldn’t believe her ex-husband had spoken about her like that. “I didn’t cry. He just slept on the couch for two weeks,” concluded the reality star.

Joe Claimed He Was Talking to His Employees When He Called Giudice The ‘C-Word’

Back when this controversial moment happened in RHONJ Season 4, it was when his ex-wife had caught him talking to someone on the phone. Given Joe Giudice’s track record, his ex immediately suspected that he was talking to a woman he was cheating on her with. When caught, Joe Giudice went on to claim that he had been talking to a “co-worker” in Italian. However, when the episode aired, the reality husband was caught red-handed.

Years later, in 2022, the exes spoke about the situation on Teresa Giudice’s podcast Namaste B*tches. During the conversation, Joe Giudice admitted that he wasn’t proud of his behavior, blaming his behavior on all the wine he had been drinking in Napa. He went on to express his sentiments in the following words:

“That’s just not a nice word and I don’t even know where it came from… And especially to call the mother of my kids that name… When I saw that, I was like, disgusted.”

Now, during her appearance on Reality With The King, Teresa Giudice shared her suspicions about who she thinks Joe Giudice might have been on the phone with that night. She claims, “There were two women that I thought he might have been cheating on me with,” adding that she confronted the two women when her husband wouldn’t tell her the truth. The reality star also revealed that one of them was his secretary and the other was one of their mutual friends.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently airing every Sunday night on Bravo. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

