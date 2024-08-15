The Big Picture Joe Giudice defends ex-wife's new husband, Luis Ruelas, despite drama.

Ruelas has divided Teresa Giudice and her brother; Giudice vouches for Ruelas.

Despite support from Giudice, Ruelas' shady actions are highlighted on the show.

Joe Giudice had decided it was time to protect his ex-wife's new husband. Teresa Giudice is married to Luis Ruelas now and, while she always seems to have some kind of drama with the men in her life, Ruelas has divided her and her brother, Joe Gorga, yet again. This has put a bad taste in the mouths of fans and many have turned on Ruelas in the process. For Giudice, he doesn't like that people are pushing back against Ruelas and took to social media to talk about the situation, particularly people who claim that Giudice has talked badly about him.

On his Instagram story, Joe Giudice wrote “I don’t know why everyone has to take everything out of context. I know there are a lot of stories out there saying I commented badly on Louie. I’ve spent time with Louie, and I want to say I would never say anything wrong about him.” That can't be said for the rest of the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Many of them have talked about how Ruelas said things about Gorga and, from what we've seen on the show, he does have an interesting approach to relationships that doesn't really work with the rest of the cast. Teresa and Joe Giudice were married in 1999 and share four daughters together. The couple divorced in 2020 after they were both released from jail. Teresa married Luis Ruelas in 2022.

It Doesn’t Change the Shady Things He’s Done

Image via Bravo

For Joe Giudice, his relationship with Ruelas seems to boil down to how Ruelas interacts with his daughters. Giudice was deported back to Italy after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud as well as bankruptcy fraud. Teresa's ex now resides in the Bahamas. His daughters struggled on the show not being near their father and Ruelas did seem to step up to help. “Louie is a great guy and very good to my daughters. My daughters are very fortunate to have him in their lives. I’m grateful for that. That’s all I have to say. Enough with this BS.”

There are a lot of rumors on the show about Ruelas that do have backing for them. The private investigator he hired to look into the other people on The Real Housewives of New Jersey was one of them. Giudice's story backing him isn't surprising. Ruelas is there for his daughters. But just because Giudice has showed support for the guy doesn't mean what he's done to the other husbands or wives on the show is forgotten. John Fuda and Rachel Fuda are probably not going to let it go just because Giudice said to.

