The feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga has torn The Real Housewives of New Jersey apart. Their fight came to a head during Season 13, and it led to a fractured Season 14. The wives were either Team Teresa or on her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga's side. Now, Giudice continues to blame her brother for the divide and claims that he picked Margaret Josephs over herself. On a new episode of the Undressed podcast, Giudice shared her upset over her brother and blamed Josephs for their divide.

On the show, Gorga blamed Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, for their renewed fight with each other. Gorga claimed that Ruelas was going into business with him and it all fell through and ended up costing Gorga money. In the past, Giudice and Gorga fought over her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, but the two siblings made up after Giudice and her ex had to go to jail and serve consecutive sentences. Gorga claimed he helped Giudice out during that time and she now says otherwise. But the two siblings were on good terms for a few seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now, on the Undressed podcast, Giudice blamed Josephs for the two fighting.

Josephs and Giudice had been fighting after Ruelas hired a private investigator who brought Josephs' son into things. She yelled at him on the show and shared things that exes of Ruelas told her and it caused Josephs and Giudice to fight with each other. On the podcast, Giudice claimed that Gorga picked Josephs through this. “My brother picked Margaret over his own sister,” Giudice said on the podcast. “I mean, that’s basically what it comes down to. They’re not gonna go against Margaret because Margaret knows where all the bodies are, you know, all the dead bodies are.”

Teresa Giudice Doesn't Want Her Daughters to Experience the Same Turmoil

image via Bravo

Giudice went on to share that she never wanted her brother on the show. Giudice had joined the series at the start but Gorga and his wife didn't join until a few seasons in and did so without Giudice being involved. "I never signed up to be on a TV show with my family," Giudice said. "I [got] bombarded and ambushed by my family. And it was very sad because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered." But she went on to say that it helped her learn what not to do with her girls and shared what she said to her daughters. “I’m like, no matter what, you always stick with your blood,” she said. “Like… don’t ever let whomever you marry get in between you and your sister.”