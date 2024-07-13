The Big Picture No reconciliation in sight for the Giudice and Gorgas.

Viewers still hopeful for a family reunion, but Teresa has no plans to move forward.

Despite the conflict, Teresa and Joe are at peace with their decisions.

The main conflict in The Real Housewives of New Jersey has always been between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga. After many seasons of bickering on the reality series, they finally reached a point where the families could not continue a relationship and cut each other off, including Teresa's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With Season 14 almost over, viewers have seen there has not been a single point in which the two families have gotten together to talk. It has only been shown how they both feel for each other or will create a victim moment like Joe Gorga did when Teresa tried to extend an olive branch.

Regardless of the two families not speaking, viewers still had some hope that maybe they could work out their differences and move on, but with how this season has been going. Everyone is going against each other, making it difficult for the family and the cast to move on. Recently, Teresa went on Live with Kelly and Mark and expressed that she has no plans of moving forward with them as she feels at peace after all the arguing.

Teresa Giudice Says She Doesn't Plan on Reconciling With Her Brother

It's been a long journey for the Giudice and the Gorgas, but after so many years of fighting, they have reached a point where they are considered strangers. With them not talking to each other and the latest season of RHONJ taking a turn for the worse, it makes sense why a reunion will not be filmed for this season. Even though there may not be a reunion, viewers were still hopeful for a reunion between the families so they could hash out their issues, but Teresa recently said there is no path forward for the families. Kelly Ripa from Live with Kelly and Mark even tried to find a way to help the families talk to each other, but Teresa said, "We've done it so many times, Kelly, and you saw my parents — how I was raised — and there's a lot of things that, you know, I'm not going to discuss, that happened." She added, "I always kept my mouth shut because I didn't want to upset my parents. And you know what, sometimes, you just can't go back."

It can be tough to see the brother and sister go against each other, but what keeps viewers hopeful is that even though they may not speak, this was the best decision for them to remove the toxicity. Teresa added that she is at peace and happy with her family, while he is happy with his. It will be hard to think of a world in which the families don't acknowledge each other, but viewers have to look forward to seeing how this season of RHONJ will wrap up without a reunion for everyone to talk about their issues.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

The Real Housewives of New Jersey releases every Sunday on Bravo and is now streaming on Peacock.

