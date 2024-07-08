The Big Picture Fans reminisce over early Real Housewives seasons, praising their perfection.

Teresa Giudice discusses her ex-husband Joe's cheating allegations, expressing disbelief and frustration.

A memorable Season 4 moment features Joe Giudice's infidelity and verbal abuse towards Teresa during a trip to California's wine country.

For many fans of The Real Housewives franchises, a trip down memory lane is just what the doctor ordered to deal with the multiple road bumps that each city has faced in recent years. Whether it was thanks to the early years of reality TV, when the gals were still figuring out their footing, or the lesser usage of social media, there’s just something about those earlier seasons that are *chef’s kiss* perfection. Forever the queens of chaos, the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have never (until recent seasons) faltered in their dedication to keeping it as real as possible, with their husbands also getting in on the drama for better or worse - usually the latter.

During a recent appearance on Carlos King’s podcast, table flipping, sister-in-law hating, and all-around queen, Teresa Giudice, was asked if her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, ever came clean on those cheating allegations. “No,” the mother of four said, adding,

“And I still ask him till today, I’m like, ‘Just tell me f*cker.’ And he doesn’t tell me… He denies till today. Do I believe him? No. I don’t believe him. I’m like, ‘Just admit it, we’re divorced now.’ I’m f*cking somebody else.”

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during those phone calls.

Does Teresa Giudice Have Any Suspects On Her List?

Close

The short answer here is, of course, she does. What else would you expect from the woman who dragged up her co-star, Danielle Staub’s questionable history, with the help of a published book - something even better than receipts, proof, timeline, and screenshots. During her conversation with King, Giudice said,

“There was two women that I thought he might have been cheating on me with… and I asked those two women. One of them was his secretary at the time, and the other one was, I’m not going to say who it is… One of them was someone that he knew from his past and I was friends with her too. If you guys do your research, he was photographed with them in magazines. I asked both of them. I blatantly asked them, ‘Are you f*cking my husband?’ Both of these b*tches denied it so what was I supposed to do?”

In case you want to revisit the drama - which included an iconic RV drive up the California Coast - Season 4 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is streaming on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch On Peacock