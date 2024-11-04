Teresa Giudice cannot stop talking about her feud with her brother, Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga. The trio stopped talking to each other after Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It made filming Season 14 of the reality series a divided season and showed that Gorga and Giudice were both unwilling to budge over filming together. When rumors swirled about the Gorgas and Giudice putting their differences aside for the betterment of the show, both Giudice and the Gorgas made it clear that there was no truth to the rumor. Now, Giudice is talking about her ongoing fight with her brother on her podcast.

On a recent episode of Turning the Tables, Giudice shared what straw broke the camels back when it came to her fight with her brother. In the past, she's talked about how she felt when the Gorgas joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey without telling her back in Season 3 but Giudice got over it for the betterment of her family. Now, she has a new reason why she's upset with her brother and his wife. "I don’t speak to my brother anymore, and his wife,” Giudice said on the podcast. “What family member comes on a show behind your back? I kept my mouth shut. There’s a lot of things I could’ve said throughout the years. This is going on over 10 years.”

When Giudice talked about the “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she made it clear that it was the fact that the Gorgas “didn’t come to [her August 2022] wedding.” The Gorgas and Giudice were well into fighting over money after claims that Giudice's then fiancé, Luis Ruelas, hurt her brother in a business deal.

Teresa Giudice Isn't Here For the Lies About Her Wedding

Image via Bravo

Giudice went on to claim that the Gorgas were spreading lies while also confirming that their claims about her not putting Melissa in the wedding were true. “They were making all this stuff up, like, ‘Why didn’t you put me in the wedding?’ I didn’t put my sister-in-law [in the wedding]. But I didn’t put her in because I didn’t want to because of all that she’s done to me for the past 10 years,” Giudice said. “Then … I was like, ‘Let me just put her in.’ I was trying to do the right thing and then she said ‘no.’ I was like ‘Oh my God, they’re just doing this all for a storyline.'”

Giudice ended her explaination by saying that she was done with them after that. “I’m tired of their sh*t. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m done. There’s no going back after that. I gave them over 10 years of chances."

