Stop the presses! The Gorgas and the Giudices are ready to bury the hatchet. Has the apocalypse come? Reports have circled the internet alleging that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have agreed to call a truce in hopes of saving The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Really? Can years and years of family drama be tossed out the window in a completely believable manner? Would letting bygones be bygones even save the reality show?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is one of Bravo's longest-running series in The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe. Having just concluded its 14th season with a whimper, The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently in a state of purgatory. With the women vowing that the show that fans once knew is over in its current iteration, it's clear that a retooling is underway. Some cast members have a contingency plan should they not be asked back. Others are expecting their tenure to be extended. With this new shocking rumor out in the open, it could throw a wrench into the program's future. It's time to analyze whether this prospect could save the infamous show.

The Giudice and Gorga Truce Would Be Strictly Business

According to a source at Life & Style Magazine, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have allegedly agreed to call a truce and settle their differences. Yes, that's the rumor swirling around. The two women who most recently had a pose off after hurling insults at one another during the Last Supper, the two women who have vowed to never be in one another's orbit, have allegedly realized that in hopes of saving their jobs, they would end decades worth of turmoil. They are willing to settle their feud.

What's clear about these rumors, if they do even have any legs to stand on, is they're not meant to fix their family. It's intended to save the show. As the report states, "This is not about mending broken hearts or repairing their shattered relationship. Nope, its all about business." The insider shared with Life & Style that, "The show's future is hanging by a thread. If Teresa and Melissa don't bury the hatchet, the entire franchise could come crashing down." And even if they can come to an agreement, would their ability to film together even be watchable? Would any longtime fan in their right mind be able to believe that these two women could stomach the other's presence?

The fourteenth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was difficult to watch because of the uncomfortable situations the other rivals on the show thrust themselves into. If that is any indication of how the sisters-in-law might act, it certainly won't end well. It might be cringy to see Melissa and Teresa share niceties at whatever lavish event they're at or whatever exotic vacation they're on. This is reality television. It's meant to be unscripted. Fans don't want to see acting. And that's what it could be. This rumor has made it clear: this truce would be all for a paycheck. The Real Housewives of New Jersey can't be saved by being forced. It defeats the purpose of the show.

There's Too Much History To Be Believable

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, at its core, was always about family. It started with the Manzos. When they were finished sharing their dysfunction with the world, the focus shifted to the Giudices and Gorgas. With years of history already written, it truly would be unbelievable to see these women, these two families, pretend like the past didn't happen. Viewers have watched how destructive bringing sprinkle cookies to an event can be. Viewers have seen what happens when lude rumors have pulled the siblings apart. Viewers have experienced the drama that ensues when the kids are brought into the conversation. This truce would neglect this just for another season of the show.

Should a miracle happen and both families can come to terms to bury the hatchet, it then also comes down to the other women from both sides. If Teresa and Melissa call a truce, would Margaret Josephs even be willing to look her ally in the face? Would she even be included in this revised version? If Teresa and Melissa call a truce, would Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin be willing to be able to settle their differences from Season 14? If Teresa and Melissa call a truce, would Dolores Catania have to present to mediate every situation in case of emergency? Let's not even begin about what would need to happen between Joe Gorga and Louie Ruelas! Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are the heart and soul of the show as the longest-tenured women on the show. Thanks to their storyline, they've divided the fandom. Their devout fans may not want to see this happen. It could end up tanking the prospect altogether!

With so much hatred and vitriol, all the vile insults and unforgivable comments made, saying they're willing to forgive and not forget in hopes of saving a job might be the most reality television thing to happen. It sadly reeks of desperation. Perhaps it's best to cut their losses and explore a universe where they both receive their own spin-off and let the series explore a complete reboot. This truce to save the series goes beyond just these two women. There are numerous factors that must come into play. Whether these rumors are just that, the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is stuck in the unknown.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock.

