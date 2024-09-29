Teresa Giudice and her cousin, Kathy Wakile, have been feuding for years. It ruined Wakile's relationship with Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, and was a major plot point on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Wakile and her sister, Rosie Pieri, do not speak to Giudice or the Gorgas now. In the past, Giudice said that she didn't see the Wakiles and that she wishes them well, but former housewife, Jacqueline Laurita, shared why Giudice wouldn't reconcile with her cousins on the AllAboutTRH podcast.

According to Laurita, the real reason that Giudice won't mend her relationship with her cousins is because of how they joined the series. Wakile joined as a guest star in Season 2, joining the cast officially in Season 3 along with Gorga and her husband. Giudice didn't like her family joining her show and Laurita claims that it was a mix of that and Richie Wakile's sense of humor that left Giudice unwilling to fix their relationship. “I think it’s really hard for Teresa to get over her coming on the show and I think she gets offended by the way — [Richie Wakile]’s sense of humor, he likes to poke and take jabs, and I think she gets offended by it,” explained Laurita. “She said she would say ‘hello’ to her, so maybe that’s the first step.”

Laurita Claims Wakile Tried To Mend Fences With Giudice

Image via Bravo

Laurita went on to share that she didn't think Wakile went on the show to try and take on Giudice but instead, saw it was a way to mend fences. “Kathy, to me, is way more sincere, and she honestly didn’t go on the show to go after Teresa. I didn’t get that vibe from her. I think she reacted out of frustration to some of the things that would go on between them,” Laurita said.

Laurita also went on to share that she didn't think Gorga was innocent in Wakile and Giudice's fight. She claimed that Gorga was "absolutely" in Wakile's ear during the situation. Laurita went on to say that Gorga did the same thing to her that she did to Wakile after the show. “And then she just flipped on her and totally ignored her. Just like she did with me when I left,” she said. “Melissa didn’t even call me. She didn’t keep in touch with me at all until she heard I was coming back on the show.”

You can see Laurita, Gorga, Wakile, and Giudice all on The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock