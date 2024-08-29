Teresa Giudice and Kathy Wakile did not get along on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The cousins fought when Wakile was on the show and her sister, Rosie Pieri, who also fought with Giudice. The downfall came when Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga chose to mend their relationship with Giudice and turned on Wakile and Pieri, leaving them out of the family. Since Wakile's time as a housewife, she hasn't been a part of the show in any way but she recently moved across the street from the Gorgas and has been brought back into the conversation by them on podcasts. Giudice has now weighed in on whether she'll mend the fences with her cousins.

On a new episode of All About The Real Housewives podcast, Giudice talked about Tamra Judge saying things about her and where her relationship with her ex-husband currently stands. But she also talked about Wakile and Pieri. According to Giudice, she wished them well and said that if she saw them, she'd say hello, but that there wasn't any pressing need for her to reach out to them outside of seeing them around town, which Giudice claims she "never" does.

“I haven’t seen them in forever. They live their lives, I live my life, and I wish them well, and I never run into them. I never see them. And that’s about it,” she told the hosts. She went on to talk about how she saw Wakile's kids and loved them. “Of course, I would say hi. I have to say, I love Kathy’s kids, [Victoria Wakile and Joseph Wakile] … I watched her kids grow up. I adore her kids,” she said. “I heard her daughter got married. So happy for her. Matter of fact, I ended up seeing Joey. He was, like, a bartender in some restaurant. I saw him, and he was so sweet to me. I was happy to see him. I always had a great love for her kids. And they used to always hang out with my kids.”

Will Giudice Fix Her Relationship With the Rest of Her Family?

Image via Bravo

On the podcast, Giudice talked about her relationship with Joe Giudice and how the two of them get along. She shared stories about how she went to see Giudice's family and how they dropped off her kids to visit him for the holidays and how her new husband, Luis Ruelas, spent time with Giudice's family at the time. Giudice did not mention her brother or sister-in-law on the episode, which was released on August 22, the same time an insider claimed Giudice and Gorga were willing to film with each other for Season 15 of the show.

You can see Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. All seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

