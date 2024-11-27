Kristin Chenoweth is beloved for her musical background and movies, but she is not a fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. The website Reality Blurb shared a post on Instagram about The Real Housewives of New Jersey about their lack of filming. Giudice said they all should be able to film together despite the current feuds between the cast and the picture included Giudice sitting on a chair on Watch What Happens Live. Chenoweth responded to the Reality Blurb post with a surprising reaction to seeing Giudice.

“This one. Scary person. Dangerous,” Chenoweth wrote on Instagram in the comments, and no one really knows why. This isn't the first time that Chenoweth has weighed in on the lives of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has previously tweeted about the show and shared that she is Team Gorga in the feud. Giudice has been fighting with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, for years and during the Season 13 finale, Chenoweth shared her opinions on the situation.

At the time, she tweeted “Ok y’all. I risk being hunted by BO DIETL the famous PI from [RHONJ] but: I’m [Team Gorga]. (#let’s play.)” Chenoweth wrote on X. At the time, Chenoweth was then attacked by Giudice's fans who all tried to attack her. One wrote: “The easiest way to get traction on your weak a** page is to sh*t talk Tre." Chenoweth, at the time, reminded them all that this was just a television show that she was engaging with on social media. She eventually asked Giudice's fans (along with Luis Ruelas' fans) to please leave her alone because "y'all are scary."

Kristin Chenoweth Is Beloved For a Reason

Close

Chenoweth is currently on everyone's radar for two reasons. She has a new holiday movie out on Netflix called Our Little Secret starring opposite Lindsay Lohan as well as Wicked hitting theaters. Chenoweth famously played Glinda in the original Broadway production of the movie and fans loved seeing her star opposite Idina Menzel (the original Elphaba) in part one of Jon M. Chu's story. But Chenoweth's own feud with Giudice is surprising. It does seem to be completely rooted in the fact that Giudice and Ruelas' fans attacked her for sharing her opinion on the show, but she has not explained further why she thinks that Giudice is a "dangerous" person. You can see Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock