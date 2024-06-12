The Big Picture Teresa Giudice denies leaking RHONJ stories, accuses Margaret Josephs.

Jennifer Aydin remains silent amid allegations of story leaks.

Andy Cohen responds to leak allegations, expressing distrust among the cast.

News of Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin leaking stories has caused chaos within The Real Housewives of New Jersey fanbase. Despite fans coming forward and alleging that Giudice and Aydin leaked RHONJ stories, including Rachel Fuda and her family in August 2023, there has been no response so far. Now Giudice is denying all allegations that she would message media accounts to post stories online so that she and Aydin could bring the stories up in front of the camera during filming. She has cleared her name on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and she claimed that another castmate of RHONJ is responsible.

“We got a lot of questions wanting to know your response to allegations that you have leaked stories to bloggers,” Cohen said. “And that you work with bloggers to go against your castmates.” Giudice simply denied the allegations with “never” and “prove it.”But Cohen responded by pointing to screenshots that were “floating around online.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

‘RHONJ’’s Jennifer Aydin Hasn’t Responded

Image via Bravo

“No there’s not,” Giudice said. “Not me telling anybody to put stories out there. There’s screenshots of Margaret [Josephs] doing that. Yeah, they just came out. Are you watching, Andy? Online?” Despite Cohen pointing out that he saw “a lot of stuff” about her and Aydin, Giudice stands firm in her stance and doubles down, stating that there would not be anything showing her “putting stuff out there”. “This blogger’s lying, but they’re not my texts.”

A page called “Melissa’s Old Nose” revealed a series of messages between Aydin and a woman named Gabriela, which took place at the end of 2023 after Aydin’s fight with Danielle Cabral. As the allegations were exposed, Gabriela called out Giudice and Aydin for “making them do the dirty work,” and cut ties with them. However, Aydin still has not responded to the allegations. As Giudice alleged that Josephs also has responsibility over the leaks, she has not put out a response either.

Related ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ann Maddox “Hoping” for Spin-Off Show The go-between cast member has become a fan-favorite, so could Ann Maddox be part of a spin-off series?

Cohen has already put out a response to the leak allegations, stating that he “hates leaks.” He also said that there is a lot of distrust among the cast. Given that there are ongoing tensions among the cast, with Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga’s feud being the catalyst, it looks like the leaks may also add to the tension. Gorga also responded, stating how she felt “embarrassed” by them.

Fans know that there are ongoing tensions within the cast, and the leaks caused a further rift between Gorga and Giudice. There seems to be no resolution coming soon, as Gorga explained that she tried to be civil, but Giudice was not willing to surrender. There is also tension between Josephs and Giudice, as they have been feuding for several seasons. However, the conflict between them grew when Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, was accused of trying to find dirt on The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars. Josephs then called Giudice a “sociopath” after accusing her and Ruelas of calling her son.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK