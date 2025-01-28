The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice isn't taking the pause on the show as a sign to stop working. Giudice has started her own line of lip products with Christian Audette that is part of the "Teresa Giudice Collection." To promote her line, the reality star went on a morning show where she briefly talked about The Real Housewives of New Jersey but stuck mainly to talking about her family with Luis Ruelas and her business, only briefly touching on the show itself.

Giudice was speaking with New Jersey Pix 11 hosts Hazel Sanchez and Marysol Castro about the show, her new lipstick line, and more. While Giudice didn't give much insight into the show and where it is at, she did talk extensively about her lipstick line and how she loved the simplicity of it as well as how all the colors work together. The three even did a tutorial with Giudice and her business partner live on the show. For the most part, Giudice kept with her business pitch and shared when she began wearing make-up herself, what age her daughters did, and her own trick to the best lipstick/liner/gloss combo.​​​​

"I'm all about high quality, fashion, glam. So I'm all about getting glammed up," Giudice said. "So I partnered up with Christian Audette and I wanted to come up with my own lip collection. Because if you know me, oh my god I should send you guys pictures, before I would I say I had like 400 lipsticks and lip glosses. And I was like 'I just want my own that I could always use every day. No go crazy, not pick which one I want to wear.' So I picked a nude, a mauve-y pink, and super hot red."

Teresa Giudice's Business Is on Fire While Her Family Remains Estranged

Image via Peacock

During their chat, Giudice was talking about the show when she was asked about it being too much. She responded by saying that the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey weren't bad but then after that, it got too much because her family joined the show. Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga did join the series in Season 3 as well as Giudice's cousin Kathy Wakile. In response to the comment, Giudice said "It is what it is" about her family.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.