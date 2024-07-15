The Big Picture Teresa Giudice praises Luis Ruelas for taking her daughters on individual date nights.

Teresa feels guilty for not doing the same with Ruelas' sons.

Opinions vary among fans about Ruelas' actions, with some finding it cute and others calling it creepy.

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice have been in the news for their rumored money issues and many fans wondered if their marriage wasn't built to last. Now, Giudice is still talking about their relationship and how strong it is. This time, praising Ruelas for taking her daughters on date nights and how she feels a little less than, because she doesn't have the time to do the same with Ruelas' kids.

Giudice shares her daughters, Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and from what we've seen on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the girls do have a great relationship with Ruelas. Giudice was doing an interview with the Instagram site Bravosnarkside and the host shared that Ruelas will take her daughters out individually because they all have a great relationship with him. “Luis’ awesome … what he can’t fake is the fact that the girls love him, and you can tell that you guys all love each other, and he loves spending time with them,” the host shared while talking with her. “I don’t know if you want me to say this or not, but I think it’s awesome about how the girls – him and the girls go out individually [up] for date nights and just spend time together. I mean, that’s the coolest thing.”

Image from Bravo

For Teresa Giudice, she talked about how sometimes, Ruelas' relationship with her girls makes her feel bad because she doesn't take his sons out for special dinners like he does. “I know he makes me feel bad because then I’m like I have to do that. I have to do that, too. You know?”

While some found the story to be a cute way for Luis Ruelas to get close to Giudice's daughters, others thought it was weird that he would take them on individual dates. "Why not family night??? That’s creepy!” one user wrote. “Creepy as hell considering how the girls are all teenagers. If I was their father, I’d be freaking out,” another commented. Other fans wrote things like “Nah that’s Creepy af!” One fan defended Ruelas' actions, saying “If the girls feel comfortable with him, I think it’s fine … No one in these comments knows him as a father he seems to have a great relationship with his boys … you can say what you want about Teresa, but she’s a good mom, the same can also be true for Louie."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently airing every Sunday night on Bravo. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock

NEXT: Teresa Giudice Doesn't See a Path Forward with Brother Joe Gorga