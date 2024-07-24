The Big Picture Teresa Giudice accused Margaret Josephs of damaging her husband's reputation.

Giudice revealed her husband has been in court with his ex for 3 years.

Dolores Catania thinks Giudice is struggling with the court battle and drama.

The feud between The Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs is heating up once again! During Season 14, Episode 11 of the reality series, which aired on July 21, 2024, Giudice accused her costar of actively trying to malign her husband Luis Ruelas’s reputation! In an explosive revelation, Giudice claimed that Josephs has been working with Ruelas’s ex just because she wants to hurt her family.

Teresa Giudice’s accusation comes after her husband’s ex-fiance filed a restraining order against him. According to Page Six, Ruelas’s former partner Vanessa Reiser has alleged that he hired a private investigator to stalk her. Reiser, who works as a licensed therapist in New Jersey also claims that she started getting suspicious when one of her new female patients started asking her a lot of questions about her relationship with Ruelas.

Now, According to Giudice, her husband has been in court with ex his for the past three years, with the restraining order being the most recent issue between them. The reality star shared that the legal drama has been extremely stressful for her, especially after finding out that Josephs has been talking to Ruelas’s ex the whole time. Giudice also revealed that she has proof of Joseph’s involvement in the situation. Her daughter Gia Giudice added that the truth will come out once the case is closed.

Dolores Catania Thinks Teresa Giudice Is A Mess!

In the same episode, Giudice’s friendship with Jennifer Aydin came up in discussion. In Season 14, Episode 10, which aired on July 14, 2024, Aydin confessed that Giudice didn’t have her back like Aydin had hers. The comment was in reference to Giudice’s attempts to play peacemaker between Aydin and Danielle Cabral after their explosive fight at a Bravo charity event.

However, Dolores Catania seems to think that she's been a complete mess with the court battle and all the drama Giudice has been involved in recently! In the episode, Catania expressed her frustration about the way Aydin came for Teresa with these comments. She recalled what Giudice told her before the charity event hosted by Catania in the following words:

“Teresa is a mess. She weighs about three pounds. On the way there, Teresa called me, she’s like, ‘I have anxiety beyond anxiety,’ and she goes, ‘If I pass out, please call 911. I’m not good.'”

Catania added that while Aydin had “every right” to be upset with Giudice, her timing just wasn’t right. The reality star shared that Giudice is a strong woman who can handle just about everything. But the court drama has really taken a toll on Luis recently, resulting in Giudice feeding off that energy and getting increasingly anxious about the verdict of the case.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently airing every Sunday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock