The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be on pause, and viewers are wondering what the fate of this beloved reality franchise will be with Bravo. Even though cameras are currently in her face, Teresa Giudice has kept her fans updated on her life and what she thinks of this pause. She recently did an episode on her podcast Turning the Tables with RHONJ OG Kim "D" DePaola. They touched on the show's fate and who they think is to blame for being put on pause.

It is safe to say that Teresa would put the blame on her longtime enemy Margaret Josephs and even went on to blame her for sabotaging the marriage between Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey. The two have been going head-to-head for a long time and viewers can say that this past season showed they can both hit very low blows at each other.

Teresa Giudice Blames Margaret Jospehs For 'RHONJ' Pause

"Your husband is in the pool" are the famous last words that Margaret Josephs yelled at Danielle Staub after pushing her now ex-husband into the pool ever since the two stopped getting along. Since this incident, Teresa and Margaret have not been able to see eye to eye and the latest season of RHONJ proved some changes needed to be made. As of now, the show is currently on pause and Teresa went on her podcast to say who is to blame for this decision. She says on her podcast that Margaret is the one that created the divide in the group which led to the show being put on pause.

Not only does Teresa blame Margaret for the fate of the show, but also the end of Danielle Staub's marriage with Marty. She says on the podcast, "[She was] saying all this stuff to Marty about Danielle, she basically sabotaged their relationship.” Besides saying that Margaret sabotaged that marriage, she said that she felt she was jealous of Danielle's relationship and that she would also "trash" Danielle constantly. She ended it all by saying, "You can’t believe anything that comes out of Margaret’s mouth, I’ve witnessed it firsthand. She lies through her teeth.” It is safe to say these two will never get along and after Margaret stated that she will not return to the show if Teresa is back, it is unknown what route Bravo will take with this franchise.

