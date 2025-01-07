Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are still feuding and Giudice claims Gorga bashed her in her audition for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. On a new episode of her podcast, Turning the Tables, Giudice shared that Kim DePaola told her about Gorga's audition tape for the reality show. Gorga, who joind with her husband Joe Gorga during Season 3, came on the show when Gorga and Giudice were fighting with each other. Giudice still considers their joining the series behind her back a big deal and DePaola reportedly told Giudice that Gorga's audition wasn't kind to her.

Giudice was joined by Jennifer Aydin and DePaola to talk about the show, what she wants to do with her podcast in the future, and more. One idea came up where Giudice would watch old episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and give commentary and background on what happened. Giudice said it'd be to give insight into her relationship with her brother. When they talked about it, Giudice insinuated that Danielle Staub was reached out to by Gorga and that Gorga would, often, manipulate friends to turn on Giudice.

"She used you," DePaola says in the episode. "That's the video she sent in. She used you to get on the show to become who she is now." When Aydin asked about it, DePaola said that the tape was disgraceful and that is why they haven't released it but have released Giudice's audition tape. DePaola claimed that producers said to her that if she saw Gorga's tape, she'd "fall off your chair." They three then talked about how if it wasn't that bad, they'd show it but no one really said what Gorga said in the video about Giudice, just speculation.

Teresa Giudice Claims Her Mother Watched the Show

Image via E!

During their conversation, Giudice revealed that her and Gorga's mother watched the show and would not say anything about her fight with her brother. She also revealed that her father did not watch the show and if he did, he'd scream at Gorga. Which then prompted DePaola to ask about what was said about Gorga and his father. According to her, one of Gorga's friends said that their father slapped him when he was fighting with Giudice at the christening. Giudice did not confirm or deny but DePaola claimed it happened at the event from someone who was there.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Stream on Peacock